Check out these homes for sale in Paducah now

(Paducah, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Paducah will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

314 N 6Th Street, Paducah, 42001 3 Beds 5 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,784 Square Feet | Built in None

This spacious, luxury home is perfectly located in Paducah's Lowertown Historical District and Arts District. With over 4700 sq. ft., this custom built home boasts high quality and craftsmanship throughout. Separate living quarters on first and second floors, each with their own outdoor spaces create a great investment opportunity. Features include: Large front studio w/handicap accessible entrance and bath, large screened- in porch, attached workshop w/bath, 2 car detached garage w/ loft area (plumbed and wired). Possible opportunities could include: 3 separate tenants, studio rental, workshop rental and loft apartment!!

For open house information, contact Lorri Hillyard, Fern Leaf Real Estate at 270-415-5623

1010 Vienna Street, Metropolis, 62960 2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,026 Square Feet | Built in None

Fixer Upper! 2 bed 1 bath home in a convenient location. This home needs some TLC but would make a great starter home or investment property. Hardwood floors under some carpeting, large yard, nice covered front porch and screened in back porch.

For open house information, contact LORENZO GOODMAN, FARMER & CO. REAL ESTATE at 618-524-3000

7955 Old Hinkleville Rd, West Paducah, 42086 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in None

Exceptional Find. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home wiht bonus room wiht 2.69 acres. Fresh and ready to move in. A must see home.

For open house information, contact Ron Hughes, RE/MAX Realty Group at 270-444-7755

29 Hospital Drive, Metropolis, 62960 4 Beds 3 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1971

If you are looking to reside in a very nice and peaceful neighborhood in the well-known Hospital Addition area of Metropolis, this could be the home for you. Home is almost 1900 square feet with four bedrooms, two & a half baths and has a two car attached garage. Custom cherry cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Newer roof, HVAC and plumbing. Home is a work in progress and seller is still finishing a few projects.

For open house information, contact STEWART WEISENBERGER, FARMER & CO. REAL ESTATE at 618-524-3000