Check out these homes for sale in Lake City now

392 Sw Erin Glen, Lake City, 32024 3 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,658 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Amazing location - Gorgeous Home! The updates have been done for you. Don't miss your chance to own this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on an acre lot in quiet neighborhood and on a cul-de-sac. Home boasts 2658 square feet of living space. Walk through the front door and be wowed with the stunning brick foyer wall that wraps under the spacious bar. Kitchen features: wood cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and under cabinet lighting. Open floor plan, formal dining room, living room, family room, cased windows, wood blinds and interior shutters, trey ceilings, fireplace and many craftsman accents throughout, make such a beautiful statement. Enjoy the large master suite with jetted garden tub, walk in shower, his/her vanities and walk in closet. Split floor plan, guest bedroom with en-suite and large walk in closet, large laundry room with added shelving that could be converted back into a bedroom, hall-tree, and a one car garage. Fully fenced back yard with scattered shade trees and a 18' X 25' metal building. Convenient commute to I-75 and in desirable school zones.

1170 Se Violet Pl, Lake City, 32025 3 Beds 2 Baths | $197,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 1993

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAY WITH A FIREPLACE TO HANG THE STOCKINGS - This brick 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a traditional floorplan with vaulted ceilings in the living room, Corian style counters in the kitchen, a 2 car garage, and a fenced back yard to play with the new toys. It is also convenient to the VA, downtown, and shopping.

109 Sw Olson Glen, Lake City, 32024 4 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,765 Square Feet | Built in 1976

An affordable opportunity create a home that's all your own! Situated on a 1 acre corner lot in SW Columbia County, this property features a metal roof, fireplace and screened back porch. Originally built with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, the garage has since been enclosed to create what could be used as an additional bedroom or family living space. Located less than 5 minutes from I-75 and SR 47!

20021 33Rd Rd, Wellborn, 32094 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Manufactured Home | 900 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This 3/2 DoubleWide is perfect for a first time home owner or a family looking to downsize. The 4 acres is completely fenced and crossed fenced. The back deck is freshly pained and ready for your winter evening cookouts with family and friends. Very well maintained and move in ready! The home is back off of the road with plenty of wooded privacy between you and the neighbors. Come take a look today!

