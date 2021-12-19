Check out these homes for sale in Alexandria now

(Alexandria, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Alexandria. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

205 Huddle Street, Pineville, 71360 2 Beds 1 Bath | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in None

GREAT RENTAL, SOLD SEPERATE OR WITH OTHER PROPERTIES AS PACKAGE: PACKAGE UNITS COULD BE SOLD TOGETHER IS AS FOLLOWS: 89 CHESTER ALEXANDRIA LA, 2110 ALMA DR ALEXANDRIA, 71 & 73 15TH ST ALEXANDRIA, 205 HUDDLE ST PINEVILLE, AND 6608 SECOND ST ALEXANDRIA LA.

2118 Mohon Street, Alexandria, 71301 2 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Very nice well-maintained home. This home has a breezeway leading to the garage which is now being used for storage/workshop.

1202 Jackson St, Alexandria, 71301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,000 | 2,973 Square Feet | Built in None

Built in 1904 this wonderful 2 story property is full of history and charm and would make the perfect residence, business, or both! First level features a fully equipped kitchen, full bath, and double front galleries with pocket doors. Moving to the second level is an open landing, full bath, and three additional rooms, one of which leads to a 2nd level balcony providing a glimpse of downtown. Original heart of pine wood flooring throughout and walnut & oak mantles on all 4 fireplaces.

3830 Spencer Street, Alexandria, 71302 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,503 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in nice location. A double parking carport. There are two entrances in the front. The main entrance opens to a foyer that leads to large living space, open formal dining & kitchen that features a bar and tons of cabinetry. There is a breakfast nook off the kitchen with a bay window seat, large pantry & a second family room with access to the carport. This room could be a 4th bedroom since it does have 2 closets. Off the main living there is a covered back patio area. This home needs some TLC. It is super spacious and has a great floor plan.

