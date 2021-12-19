ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Check out these homes for sale in Alexandria now

Alexandria Digest
Alexandria Digest
 2 days ago

(Alexandria, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Alexandria. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAaYV_0dR5llW700

205 Huddle Street, Pineville, 71360

2 Beds 1 Bath | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in None

GREAT RENTAL, SOLD SEPERATE OR WITH OTHER PROPERTIES AS PACKAGE: PACKAGE UNITS COULD BE SOLD TOGETHER IS AS FOLLOWS: 89 CHESTER ALEXANDRIA LA, 2110 ALMA DR ALEXANDRIA, 71 & 73 15TH ST ALEXANDRIA, 205 HUDDLE ST PINEVILLE, AND 6608 SECOND ST ALEXANDRIA LA.

For open house information, contact ROBERT BURKE, REAL ESTATE GROUP OF CENLA at 318-704-6683

Copyright © 2021 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-163270)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Si1TI_0dR5llW700

2118 Mohon Street, Alexandria, 71301

2 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Very nice well-maintained home. This home has a breezeway leading to the garage which is now being used for storage/workshop.

For open house information, contact MURIEL WOTTON, KEY REALTY LLC at 318-442-3300

Copyright © 2021 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-160234)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJHtf_0dR5llW700

1202 Jackson St, Alexandria, 71301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,000 | 2,973 Square Feet | Built in None

Built in 1904 this wonderful 2 story property is full of history and charm and would make the perfect residence, business, or both! First level features a fully equipped kitchen, full bath, and double front galleries with pocket doors. Moving to the second level is an open landing, full bath, and three additional rooms, one of which leads to a 2nd level balcony providing a glimpse of downtown. Original heart of pine wood flooring throughout and walnut & oak mantles on all 4 fireplaces.

For open house information, contact TRISH LELEUX, THE TRISH LELEUX GROUP at 318-266-7448

Copyright © 2021 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-162483)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XoDzD_0dR5llW700

3830 Spencer Street, Alexandria, 71302

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,503 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in nice location. A double parking carport. There are two entrances in the front. The main entrance opens to a foyer that leads to large living space, open formal dining & kitchen that features a bar and tons of cabinetry. There is a breakfast nook off the kitchen with a bay window seat, large pantry & a second family room with access to the carport. This room could be a 4th bedroom since it does have 2 closets. Off the main living there is a covered back patio area. This home needs some TLC. It is super spacious and has a great floor plan.

For open house information, contact Donald Van Cleef, KEY REALTY LLC at 318-442-3300

Copyright © 2021 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-163628)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexandria, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Alexandria, LA
Alexandria, LA
Real Estate
City
Pineville, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireplaces#Wood Flooring#Cenla#Key Realty Llc#Walnut Oak#Trish
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Alexandria Digest

Alexandria Digest

Alexandria, LA
185
Followers
326
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexandria Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy