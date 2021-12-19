Take a look at these homes on the market in Bozeman

(Bozeman, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bozeman. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2964 S 28Th Street, Bozeman, 59718 3 Beds 2 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,955 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come experience life on the park in Gran Cielo, Bozeman’s brand-new South side neighborhood. Featuring a state-of-the-art park with pump track, ping pong tables, jungle gym, water feature and walking trails this is your opportunity to live across from one of Bozeman’s premier Parks. The Glede M-3 is the first release of the Glede Signature Line. This 1955 +/- home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an emphasis on streamlined, modern design, quality construction, and energy efficiency with the installation of 5kW solar and Innotech windows. Glede homes represent the most state-of-the-art option in Gran Cielo with their premium lots and luxury detailing. Open concept living with a gourmet kitchen, generous living spaces and two private outdoor patios this home provides a functional living space that is easy to maintain and enjoy. \gla-deh\ Norwegian: To happily look forward to something.

For open house information, contact Lisa Collins, Berkshire Hathaway - Bozeman at 406-586-7676

2950 Warbler Way, Bozeman, 59718 3 Beds 3 Baths | $435,000 | Condominium | 1,497 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Get yourself a new ho ho home for the holidays! End unit condo centrally located in northwest Bozeman with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, high ceilings, loads of light, and beyond. Close to the interstate, near the 19th st shopping corridor, a short jaunt to downtown, and surrounded by parks and trails, location wise, this condo is a ten. The bright and sunny main level offers an open floor plan with a very functional flow. The second floor houses all three bedrooms, plenty of storage, and a bonus loft flex space. Thoughtfully laid out, spacious, and bright, this condo is waiting on its new owners to make it their own.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth McCutcheon, Small Dog Realty at 406-220-2013

49 Intrepid Drive, Bozeman, 59718 2 Beds 3 Baths | $645,000 | Condominium | 2,353 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Hard to find live/work condo! Two bedrooms and two baths on the main floor could be used as office space or as residential. The master offers a walk in shower and walk in closet. Laundry area is also conveniently located on the main floor. The upper level offers an open living/dining/kitchen area and half bath. There is a large upper deck with gorgeous views. Make this your home while utilizing the commercial opportunities or use the large shop/garage for your business while renting the finished residential space. Total square footage of 2133 includes the garage/shop. Tandem insulated and heated garage/shop with finished walls.

For open house information, contact Brett Tudsbury, Berkshire Hathaway - Bozeman at 406-586-7676

4060 Johnson Road, Bozeman, 59718 5 Beds 4 Baths | $4,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,056 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Stunning mountain views, park-like setting with abundant trees and Hyalite Creek frontage are yours to enjoy from this beautiful 5-bedroom, farmhouse-style home on 44.6 acres. Located close to town, this property offers lush horse pastures and a 1200 square foot heated shop with 2-bedroom ADU built in 2017. The family home was fully renovated inside and out in 2010 and includes a wrap-around deck of Brazilian hardwood, custom front door, open floor plan, slate & hickory flooring, cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, gas fireplace, geothermal heating/cooling, and a main floor master bedroom suite with private sitting room and garden views. The upper level features a family room, walk-out deck, ample storage, four additional bedrooms, and two additional baths, one with washer & dryer. Views from every window, private setting, and unparalleled beauty just minutes from downtown Bozeman make this property truly special.

For open house information, contact Kathryn Haas, Bozeman Brokers at 406-587-5900