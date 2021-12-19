Manhattan-curious? These homes are on the market

(Manhattan, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manhattan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4592 Phlox Circle, Manhattan, 66502 4 Beds 3 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,956 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW cul-de-sac lot opportunity in Whispering Meadows off Lake Elbo Rd., convenient to Hwy 24 East of Manhattan w/community pool. 4BR, 3BA ranch style by Drippe Homes. Main level has a MstrSuite +1 BR & 2nd Bath & laundry. The lower level includes familyRM +2 more BR's w/egress windows & 3rd BA, plus unfinished storage. The .33 acre lot/backyard, w/wood deck, walks-off from kitchen/dining combo. Open floor plan w/10ft ceiling. MstrSuite w/white wood beam ceiling detail. MstrBA w/dual sink vanity, walk-in tile shower, enters into walk-in closet w/laundry access. Kitchen displays shimmering Quartz countertops, center eat-in island & stylish backsplash, tuxedo-color custom cabinetry, gold-tone hardware, on-trend specialty lighting, farmhouse sink, Stainless GE appliances included. High quality finishes throughout, upgraded trim & door packages. Insulated 3carGarage. Sod front yard, 2 trees. Near PottCountyLake. EnergyEfficient. Taxes Est.2022. The 360 Tour link is of similar completed home

724 Ridgewood Drive, Manhattan, 66502 2 Beds 2 Baths | $138,000 | Duplex | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Cute 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home on the west side of Manhattan. This home has a lot of character and charm. The spacious, yet cozy living room has a gas fireplace and walks out to the huge back deck that is surrounded by trees. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and a dining area. The master bathroom connects to a full bathroom. The basement can be used as a second living room or whatever your heart desires. Nearly all new paint throughout. Call Lauren at 785-564-2693 to schedule your showing.

9674 Heather Lane, Manhattan, 66502 4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,696 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Opportunity in new phase of Willow Glen off Lake Elbo Rd., convenient to Hwy 24 East of Manhattan w/community pool. 4BR, 3BA ranch style by Drippe Homes. Main level has MstrSuite +1 BR, 2nd Bath & laundry. Lower level includes familyRM +2 more BR's w/egress windows & 3rd BA, plus unfin-storage. Wood deck walks-off from kitchen/dining combo & open plan w/vaulted ceiling & floor-to-celing dry-stack stone focal point w/linear elect.fireplace & mantle. MstrSuite w/walk-in closet & MstrBA w/dual sink vanity, walk-in tile shower, enters into walk-in closet w/laundry access. Kitchen displays solid surface countertops, center eat-in island, stylish flooring & tile backsplash, cotton & pecan 2-tone custom cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware w/matte black accessories, on-trend specialty lighting, farmhouse sink, Stainless GE appliances included. High quality finishes throughout. Insulated 3carGarage. Near Pott County Lake. EnergyEfficient. Taxes Estim. 2022. The 360Tour is similar completed home.

2107 Snowbird, Manhattan, 66503 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,504 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Are you looking for an Air-Conditioned Workshop? Look no farther for your Special Home. Enjoy this Move in Ready, Completely refreshed kitchen with granite & dining bar along with 2 dining areas and has new flooring throughout the lower level and a deck designed especially for entertaining for the away basketball, baseball and football games And ready for the home game after glow. Absolutely Delightfully Charming Home in an established treed neighborhood! Easy Walk to the Games. Open Floor Plan, bright natural lighting and Master En-suite has dual sinks and closets; separated from bedrooms 2 and 3. Lower-level recreation room (Think Theater) and oversize craft room (children's toy room?), half bath, 2 non-conforming bedrooms/office, plus a huge storage area. Also, included is 12 x 16 Air-Conditioned Workshop (think HE shed or SHE shed) and established landscaping and privacy fence. All this and NO special taxes. Plus 8 x 10 Storage Building (also, included some extra tile flooring)

