Take a look at these homes on the Danville market now

(Danville, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Danville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

125 Forestlawn Drive, Danville, 24540 2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Bring your investors to this home, first! A full renovation that includes the basement which runs the length of the home, could double the square footage on this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home!!

For open house information, contact Bethany White, BHHS Towne Realty at 888-737-9246

19149 Old Richmond Road, Keeling, 24566 3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,195 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This country home has vertical vinyl siding and a wrap around porch. It has been completely renovated including additional square footage that has been added. It is perfectly situated on 1.8 acres in Pittsylvania County and centrally located on Old Richmond Road between Danville and South Boston. When you enter into the front den/family room you will see the logs that were used to build the original home that was built in 1910 with new gas logs and built in shelves To the left you will enter into the primary bedroom with double closets and an en-suite bathroom with a shower, double sinks, plenty of counter space and a jacuzzi tub. The kitchen has granite counter tops, custom cabinets, under cabinet lighting, and is open to the living room area with plenty of room to entertain your family and friends. Tucked away upstairs are two additional bedrooms. Luxury vinyl tile, recessed lighting and wood ceilings have been installed throughout the house. You can enjoy the panoramic views of the peaceful countryside from the back deck and they are breathtaking.

For open house information, contact Kenneth Buckley, Long and Foster - South Boston at 434-575-1100

97-Lot Cross Creek Lane, Danville, 24540 4 Beds 4 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,602 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome Home to the beautiful Cross Creek Neighborhood! NEW CONSTRUCTION - PRE-SALE: Berkley Floor Plan. Gorgeous modern home with a fabulous open concept plan and main-level living. When you walk inside, you will enter the foyer that is open to the dining room space. Kitchen is open to large great room with breakfast nook area. Large master suite with walk-in closet and an additional closet for extra storage. Two additional main-level bedrooms with full bath and linen closet. The two-car garage will be facing the front of the home. 9' ceilings, granite countertops, soft-close kitchen cabinets, and modern finishes to round out the features of this new construction home. *Upgraded: This home will have a partially finished basement with an additional bedroom, full bathroom, and den space. Similar to photos!

For open house information, contact Samantha Aaron, Keller Williams at 434-534-9113

103 Thomas Court, Danville, 24540 4 Beds 3 Baths | $181,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,148 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Motivated Seller (Property will be pressure washed before closing) Welcome to 103 Thomas Ct located in the highly sought after Fairfield Park Subdivision. This 4 bed 3 full bath home comes fully furnished and moved in ready. Enjoy the fully finished basement and the wet bar with friends or on a nice day fire up the grill on the 22x20 fully furnished deck. Come take a look for yourself today before it is gone!

For open house information, contact Richie Sparrow, Keller Williams at 434-534-9113