Take a look at these homes on the Vineland market now

(Vineland, NJ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Vineland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

971 Karls Road, Vineland, 08361 3 Beds 3 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,810 Square Feet | Built in None

***Welcome Home**** This lovely house has is amazon. It comes with an in ground pool, fenced in yard, and a deck for those perfect summer nights. Located in East Vineland on a private corner lot. All stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, master bedroom with bathroom. Furnace, water heater, and HVAC all have been updated. Homeowner has done so many upgrades to the house. Owner has a lifetime transferable home warranty through Power Home Remodeling on siding, window, and gutters. Schedule an appointment today!!!

26 Laurel Dr, Millville, 08332 3 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Located at 26 Laurel Drive is a 3 bedroom 1 bath rancher that is move in ready. The home has an updated kitchen, with granite counter tops, new stainless steel sink, professional style faucet, and a new tile back splash. It has a high end GE profile dishwasher, stainless steel gas range & a stainless steel refrigerator. Wine rack, and a pantry closet. The home has 3 bedrooms, a dinning room, one full bath, a laundry room closet with washer and dryer, a kitchen, and a living room. There is a large front patio, and a detached work shop. The house sits on a 100 X 100 corner lot. New paint inside and out. The home features gas forced air heat, and second heat system that we've kept as a back up system. It has several closets and a floored attic with pulled down steps. New luxury vinyl plank flooring thru-out. The tiled bathroom features a new vanity sink and faucet, The master bedroom features Hardwood floors. The home has new upgraded base board trim. The property has a small detached work shop. The home is about 1000 square feet. It has lots of windows with storm glass. The property comes with a new water test with a county water certification.

66 Port Elizabeth Cumberland Road, Port Elizabeth, 08348 3 Beds 1 Bath | $44,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1900

The property is Boarded so all potential buyers are asked to check with city and tax records to determine actual bedroom, bathroom counts and all details on this property listed above to their satisfaction. This is an AS-IS foreclosed/REO property. NO ACCESS Due to what the seller believes is a safety concern. Buyers’ premium paid at closing by buyer. ***Seller makes no guarantees about property’s condition, room count nor does seller guarantee accuracy whether property is on public sewer or private septic***

7805 Raymond Dr, Laurel Lake, 08332 2 Beds 1 Bath | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Recently remodeled two bedroom home on large corner lot with storage shed and two car, 24x24 detached garage. This home is in good condition but is being sold "as is", buyer is responsible to get all certs required.

