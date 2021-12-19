ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin, GA

Check out these Griffin homes on the market

Griffin Post
 2 days ago

(Griffin, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Griffin. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

70 W Independence Circle, Mcdonough, 30253

3 Beds 2 Baths | $182,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,356 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is now on the market! Discover a bright interior w/ neutral laminate floors and plush carpet in all the right places. Lush green landscape surrounds this beautiful house. Hurry to see it won't last long.

1164 Alaska Street, Hampton, 30228

5 Beds 3 Baths | $461,725 | Single Family Residence | 3,116 Square Feet | Built in 2021

*THE SAVANNAH PLAN* Welcome Home to The Gates at Pates Creek! Luxury living at its finest ~ Gated community, Swimming Pool and Walking Trail. EASY access to I-75, tons of nearby Shopping and Dining, Award-winning Schools! Dramatic bowed windows frame the spacious family room and also the sitting room in the bedroom suite in this timeless design. The main level includes a guest bedroom with full bath, formal living and dining, plus an island kitchen. Cabinet color options include gray, white and espresso. Upstairs the bedroom suite features a spa-like bath and incredible closet space. Secondary bedrooms offer lots of natural light and plenty of storage space. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected.- Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home.

622 Edgar Street, Hampton, 30228

5 Beds 4 Baths | $423,040 | Single Family Residence | 3,661 Square Feet | Built in None

Dramatic two-story foyer and living room leads into the formal dining room. Chef-inspired kitchen flows into a casual dining space and family room with fireplace. Cabinet color options include gray, white and espresso. A study, laundry and powder room complete the main level. Upstairs does not disappoint with oversized secondary bedrooms and a must see bedroom suite with spa-like bath and dual closets. Plus an incredible loft space and two full baths. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected. Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home.

1101 Alaska Street, Hampton, 30228

4 Beds 3 Baths | $465,795 | Single Family Residence | 3,497 Square Feet | Built in None

Expansive island kitchen with extended bar opens to a huge family room with fireplace. Cabinet color options include gray, white and espresso. Dramatic two-story foyer opens to formal living and formal dining, ideal areas for entertaining. Upstairs offers a spacious bedroom suite with spa like bath and room for seating. There is room for everyone with large secondary bedrooms and laundry is also conveniently up. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected. Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home.

