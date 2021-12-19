ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

On the hunt for a home in Lufkin? These houses are on the market

Lufkin Daily
Lufkin Daily
 2 days ago

(Lufkin, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lufkin. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L64Bb_0dR5leL200

339 Oak Meadow Lane, Lufkin, 75904

4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,130 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful home on the inside and out! This new construction has many upgrades throughout this home. This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home offers a massive master ensuite. The Master bathroom has a huge separate tub with a massive tiled shower. This open concept living, dinning and kitchen offers plenty of space for entertaining, as well as an incredible kitchen anyone would like to cook in. Don't miss out on this show stopper.

For open house information, contact Scott Green, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 936-632-7700

Copyright © 2021 Lufkin Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LARTX-62387)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248v38_0dR5leL200

204 Pebble Creek, Lufkin, 75904

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Stunningly Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home offering 1612sqft on 1/2 Acre in Central ISD. Gorgeous Open Concept boasting New Kitchen Cabinets, New Granite Countertops Throughout, New Appliances, New Light & Plumbing Fixtures, New Flooring, New Paint (Interior & Exterior), New Doors. Large Breakfast Bar, Sunkissed Breakfast Nook & Additional Dining Area. Master Suite offers Beautiful & New Walk-In Shower. Guest Bath offers New Tub & Tile Surround. Ideal quaint Workshop on Slab, plus Spacious Yard.

For open house information, contact Sonia Bonner, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 936-632-7700

Copyright © 2021 Lufkin Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LARTX-63791)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEhqx_0dR5leL200

406 Forest Creek Drive, Lufkin, 75901

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,463 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Nice 3/2 split floor plan. Utility area in attached garage. Cozy breakfast nook. Great family room with WBFP. Breakfast bar opens kitchen to living area. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Covered back deck with surround seating is perfect for entertaining. Close to schools and shopping. Don't wait!!!!

For open house information, contact Crystal Gann, GANN MEDFORD Real Estate, Inc. at 936-634-8888

Copyright © 2021 Lufkin Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LARTX-63524)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zryuo_0dR5leL200

917 Camp Street, Lufkin, 75901

2 Beds 1 Bath | $94,500 | Single Family Residence | 875 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Looking for an investment property? This one is ready to go!! New paint inside/outside. New flooring throughout - vinyl planks/carpet, complete new bathroom - tub, faucet, toilet, vanity, new ceiling fans. A/C replaced Nov '19 (still under manuf warranty).Close proximity to Trout Elementary School.

For open house information, contact Wendy Williams, GANN MEDFORD Real Estate, Inc. at 936-634-8888

Copyright © 2021 Lufkin Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LARTX-63754)

