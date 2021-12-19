House hunt Florence: See what’s on the market now

(Florence, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Florence than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

314 Broadway Street, Sheffield, 35660 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Charming 2 Bed / 1 Bath! This home offers beautiful refinished original hardwood flooring, large laundry room, and charming exterior! Carport is located right off the back porch for easy access in and out. Lots of windows throughout for plenty of natural light. Do not let this one get away! Call your agent today!

For open house information, contact Kirsten Click-Ellis, Joseph Carter Realty-Downtown at 205-295-5141

721 Dixie Ave, Florence, 35631 4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great craftsman style home on quiet dead end street in Florence near UNA. This home is spacious and full of Opportunity. The kitchen Dining and Living room are open and perfect for entertaining. the large wooded lot is peaceful and great for those that may want the feel of country living in town. Schedule your appointment today. SOLD "AS IS"

For open house information, contact Shane Kilby, BRICKDRIVEN REALTY at 256-766-0000

401 W Courtland Ave, Muscle Shoals, 35661 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Fully remodeled brick home right in the center of Muscle Shoals. Large open floor plan, spacious living/dining and all new kitchen featuring new cabinets, butcher block counters, and new stainless steel appliances. Brand new marble look tile shower, shiplap accent walls, and recessed lighting throughout the home make this home a must-see, and the brand new 2021 HVAC unit and tankless water heater make it a solid investment. Painted brick exterior with cedar accents provides great curb appeal. This one won't last long! 3Bd 1.5Ba 1840sqft Realtor owned

For open house information, contact Victoria Davis, Riverside Realty Inc at 256-412-7555

106 Roxie Dr, Florence, 35633 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1964

A rare find in Forest Hills Subdivision! Lovely brick home with open family room with rock fireplace/gas logs. Ceramic tile that looks like hardwood flooring-living room and kitchen. Hardwoods/tile in all other areas of this lovely home. Roof is 3.5 years. Total remodel inside and out. The landscaping is beautiful during bloom season. Backyard includes privacy fence, covered patio, place for grilling/entertaining, garden shed, and workshop that is heated and cooled. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, and Master Bedroom is large with double closets with a bathroom that includes shower, new paint, & granite countertops. Updated fixtures throughout. Large private backyard. All the work has been done-this lovely home is move-in ready! Immaculate, Pride of Home Ownership.

For open house information, contact Steve Shelton, REMAX TRI STATE at 256-810-4786