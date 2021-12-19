Take a look at these homes on the East Lansing market now

(East Lansing, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in East Lansing will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4331 Ringneck Lane, Holt, 48842 3 Beds 3 Baths | $288,687 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to the ''Eldridge'' by CVE Homes! Check out this great plan or inquire for a full list of our new construction inventory. This gorgeous plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths and first floor laundry! All homes are built to CVE Homes standard specs which are second to none! 2 x 6 construction, 95% efficient furnace, designer kitchens and much more. Upgrading is an option! For more details inquire today!! Disclaimer: Photos could be of a previous model and may depict upgrades.

6212 Beechfield Drive, Lansing, 48911 3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Welcome to 6212 Beechfield Dr. This beautiful brick 2 story end unit condo offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. When you walk into this home you enter into the spacious living room with lots of natural light. The formal dining room is open to the living room and kitchen giving it a great space for entertaining family and friends. The galley kitchen has plenty of area for cooking and storage. This area also features a door leading to the backyard deck, great for enjoying the outdoors. 3 bedroomsand a full bath can be found on the second floor of this property. The partially finished basement gives additional living space and even more area for storage. Don't miss out on this property. Call for a private showing today!

3017 South Cambridge Road, Lansing, 48911 5 Beds 4 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,733 Square Feet | Built in 2015

FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE AND LAUNDRY room!! 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 car garage next to the COUNTRY CLUB of Lansing. This home is within walking distance of the River Trail and beautiful Frances Park that offers an area to play basketball, soccer, and more! You will LOVE the vaulted ceilings, large windows, and natural lighting. The kitchen offers granite countertops with lots of space for cooking and entertaining that walks out onto a beautiful deck and large private yard w/ landscaping. There is so much more, a butler's pantry, walk-in pantry, hardwood floors, a finished WALKOUT BASEMENT with a hot tub, his and her walk-in closet, and an updated master bathroom. The entire home offers fresh paint, new carpet, and closet organization that was installed in 2021. Taxes are non homestead

825 E Grand River Ave, Williamston, 48895 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,164 Square Feet | Built in 1945

This gorgeous renovated home is a must see! Once inside you’ll be drawn to the main levels open floor plan that includes an exceptionally large living room overlooking the dining room and kitchen, a full bath with eye-catching custom tile work, a sizable master bedroom with walk-in closet, and new flooring throughout. Kitchen features ceiling high slow close cabinetry, beautiful tile backsplash, brand new blue-tooth capable SS appliances, and a massive pantry with a sliding barn door. Both the foyer and mudroom are charming, offering shiplap walls and galvanized steel ceilings. Upstairs features two large bedrooms and a loft. Basement is ready for final touches and has an additional full bath and laundry room. Home has a fenced in side yard with a cute brick paved patio that leads to mudroom, an attached large 2 car garage and much more!

