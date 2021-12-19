Take a look at these homes on the market in Brunswick

(Brunswick, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brunswick will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

15 Landings Road, Brunswick, 31525 4 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,167 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This new construction 2167 sq ft home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! The kitchen features an island and custom cabinets with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a pantry with built in wood shelving. All bedrooms have walk in closets!! The master bath features a garden tub and separate shower!! LVP throughout with carpet in the bedrooms! Home also features a screened in rear porch. Location is just minutes from Exit 38 and I-95 at the intersection of the Golden Isles Parkway and Highway 99.

352 Oak Grove Island Drive, Brunswick, 31523 4 Beds 5 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,284 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Stunning high ceilings! If you have large scale furniture, this is the home for you! This home features living room open to spacious dining, both areas with tray ceilings, chandeliers and hardwood flooring. The SunRoom/Entertainment Room offers wood ceilings, gas fireplace, wood floors with inlay tile and glass doors. Kitchen offers center island with cooktop and granite countertop, tons of cabinetry, wall oven, Corian Countertops and tile backsplash. The kitchen has breakfast bar plus an area for breakfast table that's open to a family room with fireplace. The primary bedroom features hardwood floors, walk in closet, ensuite tile bathroom w/ dual sinks, tub and shower. Each bedroom has walk in closets and bathrooms. Oak Grove Island welcomes Golf Carts and features guard Gated Entrance, Marina with boat hoist and Yacht Club, Golf Course w/ Clubhouse, RV/Boat Storage, Tennis Courts, Swimming Pool, Playground, Picnic Pavilion, lagoons, ponds and lots of areas to walk/jog. NEW Roof & AC

19 Hendrix Walk, St Simons Island, 31522 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,399,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,375 Square Feet | Built in 2014

A MUST SEE, 0.8 miles to BEACH and 1.3 miles to the VILLAGE. Can sleep up to 14 people. Open floor plan: kitchen/living room combo, Gas Log Fireplace, all floors: hardwood like looking tiles, fantastic kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & office nook. Master Bath: dual vanities, huge tile shower, walk in closet incl. laundry. 3rd floor: two big bedrooms with ensuite baths, walk in closets and laundry room & Entertainment area. 1st/ground floor: 2 car garage & family/entertainment room, full bath & room for guests. Gunite Salt Water Swimming Pool with Spa, heated, privacy fenced back yard. Pool equipment nicely stored in a shed alongside the house. Elevator shaft & spray foam insulated. 2 big garages. Current Flood insurance is less than $550/year. However, built-out on ground-floor cannot be flood insured. Well shared with neighbor. Well feeds irrigation system and pool. The built out ground floor with big bedroom/full bath and one darkroom, AC, added to sqf.

105 S Lake Drive, Brunswick, 31525 3 Beds 2 Baths | $232,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,499 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This beautiful shell tabby home is just across the street from the lovely neighborhood lake! It offers a newer metal roof, beautiful yard, screened rear porch, large workshop, above ground pool and so much more! Schedule your showing today!!

