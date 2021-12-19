Take a look at these homes on the Fairbanks market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Fairbanks, AK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fairbanks. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1108 21St Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701

3 Beds 3 Baths | $258,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Centrally located, well cared for two story home. Open floor plan upstairs and downstairs, large backyard deck perfect for entertaining. Lots of natural daylight & vaulted ceilings. Features skylight windows, custom steam room, fenced yard and much more! DOUBLE LOT, tax parcels: 54330 (Lot 2) & 54348 (Lot 3).

89 E Street, Fairbanks, 99701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $344,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1970

DOUBLE LOT! Great location, close to Ft. Wainwright and all of your shopping needs. Home sits on a corner, in Hamilton Acres, with two lots included in the sale! This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has a large living space and open dining area. Lots of cabinets space in the kitchen. The master bedroom is large with extra storage space in the 3 closets. The other 3 bedrooms are of good size and are also on the lower level with the master bedroom and laundry room. There are two sheds for extra outside storage to include some space in the detached heated garage.

1532 10Th Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,082 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Seller is offering a $2500 painting allowance with acceptable offer! This spacious 3,000 sq. ft. home with attached 3 car garage has the ideal location. Featuring 4 bedrooms, office room, laundry room, large living room, a den, an enclosed sunroom, and storage like you wouldn't believe! You've got to see this kitchen to appreciate it. It has an abundance of cabinets and breakfast bar looking into the dining room and past that is a padded bay window. So many cute and unique touches throughout this home, gives you a lot of options to make this place your own. Updated just a few years ago were flooring in the living room, and new roofing on the upper deck. The deck upstairs also has a greenhouse for anyone with a green-thumb or turn it into more storage! Yard is fully fenced front and back, has a green house and storage shed. The attached huge 3 car garage has plenty of room for your cars or trucks or toys. Behind the garage is an attached heated work shop every hobbyist dream space. In addition to that there are two more additions unfinished rooms below for you to use your imagination. There is so much more that meets the eye! Make your home ownership dreams a reality! Book your showing, write your offer today!

525 Lignite Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701

4 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,363 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This home has been well loved and taken care of. It features a replaced roof replaced boiler replaced triple pane windows replaced gutters replaced front deck and replaced exterior. This large family home has a lot of natural light. On the main floor you have 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a 3 car garage with EXTRA storage space above and a separated laundry room. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom and what can be considered a private office, extra large closet or nursery. Downstairs you will find 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and the perfect space to entertain by the wet bar in your second living room. The features in this home just keep going...LVP flooring, rich dark carpet, bay windows and a wrap around deck. The living room has a wood stove for a secondary source of heat. The back yard backs up to the woods of Ft WW for extra privacy and space.

Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks, AK
ABOUT

With Fairbanks Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

