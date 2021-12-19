On the hunt for a home in Cookeville? These houses are on the market

(Cookeville, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cookeville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6210 Cheyenne Trail, Baxter, 38544 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,334 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath one level home on large level .64 acre lot w/privacy fencing , detached outbuilding/garage , covered patio and hardwood style flooring. Home features a open floor plan, galley kitchen with appliances. Move in ready. Home qualifies for 100% financing for those who qualify. Buyer to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Darren Wilson, The Realty Firm at 931-520-7750

1166 Sheraton Drive, Cookeville, 38501 5 Beds 5 Baths | $619,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,400 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Location Location!!!An executive type home in a quiet residential neighborhood area, conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, schools and all other amenities. Custom built home with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bath, large family and dining area. Everywhere the accent is on space, large bedrooms, 2 on main, formal living and dining. Family and breakfast area open to custom, outstanding kitchen with granite, loads of counter space, island, double oven, sub zero refrig, walk in pantry. Master suite on main with a huge bay window for natural light, 2 walk in closets. Bathrooms have recently been updated. Outdoor area, 2 car garage. Absolutely amazing home!!! This home is designed for comfortable living. An entry that greets family and guests with warmth.

For open house information, contact Wanda Maynord, Highlands Elite Real Estate LLC at 931-400-8820

133 Lankford Rd, Cookeville, 38506 5 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2011

5 bedroom, 2 bath home in a beautiful area of Overton County! Spacious home, ready to receive your magic touch! Great fixer-upper for anyone ready to take on a project! This home has 2 separate Central heat and air units, vaulted ceilings, flooring consisting of tile, hardwood and carpet. Jet tub, very large porch for sitting and enjoying the mountain view. Home also has a basement garage with space for one vehicle, an outbuilding and above ground pool. Let your imagination run wild with the imaginings of an HGTV show host!

For open house information, contact Neil Ashburn, Prime Realty and Auction LLC at 931-823-7746

451 Sliger Rd, Cookeville, 38506 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1960

3 bedroom, 1.5 baths in Cookeville. Lots of space in this home with a family room and living room. Partial, walk out basement, which includes a wood burning stove. Property has a barn and outbuilding, and room for more homes. Being sold AS IS- no repairs will be made by sellers.

For open house information, contact Neil Ashburn, Prime Realty and Auction LLC at 931-823-7746