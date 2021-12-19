Check out these homes for sale in Portland now

(Portland, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Portland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

113 Boothby Avenue, South Portland, 04106 4 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,075 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Here is your diamond in the rough! 4 bedroom 1 bath cape style home needing updating but located in the neighborhood you want to live in! Close to shopping, Mill Creek Park, schools and most importantly Red's Ice Cream stand! 5 minutes to the Portland / South Portland Bridge.Brokers have personal interest in the property.Open House Sunday 09/19 12:00 - 3:00Offers must be in by 5:00 Pm on Wednesday, 09/22

For open house information, contact Charles Bradford, Gorham at 207-839-6930

58 Independence Drive, Westbrook, 04092 3 Beds 1 Bath | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Nice solid house in a great neighborhood, 4 bedroom with 1 bathroom, 2 bedrooms downstairs and 2 upstairs,Awesome 3 season room overlooking the Presumpscot River ,great place to have your morning coffee and watch the deer walk by.Newer 2 car garage.House could use some updating.

For open house information, contact Todd Lyons, Gorham at 207-839-6930

45 Lantern Lane, Windham, 04062 2 Beds 1 Bath | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Wonderful location with deeded Highland Lake boat and beach access. This single level hip roof ranch / bungalow with large vaulted living room, 2 bedrooms plus a home office/laundry room has been tastefully and almost completely redone. A new kitchen, new bathroom, new flooring, new HE heating system, new on demand HE water heater, new main electric panel were installed in 2021. Newer windows, a side deck, generous yard and 2 sheds round out this unique offering.

For open house information, contact Tom Cole, Brunswick at 207-721-1000

5 Lone Pine Lane, Yarmouth, 04096 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,949 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Last property in lovely new neighborhood, close to all Yarmouth amenities and town conservation land and trails. Excellent quality and allowances on flooring, counters, cabinets, lights and colors. This is not custom construction, buyer choices limited to preceding list. Plan is final with a few minor changes. No HOA, no covenants and no fees. Estimated completion is May 2022. Buyer may choose exterior color, with builder approval, if under contract prior to siding order. Deck on plan will be a hardscape patio. Lot topography allows daylight basement on back side of house; which could be finished.

For open house information, contact David Kitchen, Brunswick at 207-721-1000