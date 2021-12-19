ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Take a look at these homes for sale in Logan

 2 days ago

(Logan, UT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Logan. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2005 N 500 E, North Logan, 84341

5 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,009 Square Feet | Built in 1997

From the moment you pull up this house feels like home. Warm and inviting in an established and walkable neighborhood. It will be so nice to enjoy evenings on this covered porch. Inside you'll find it comfortable and cozy with newer living room carpet, beautiful countertops, wood like floors and great views. Prepare to love the extended length in the garage, the accessible laundry, the spacious master bedroom, and the multiple rooms allowing for storage, breathing room and lots of activities all at once. Step out onto the new deck in the back and imagine yourself relaxing from the summer heat. Basement is a walkout and has a great living room, den and 2 more bedrooms. This is simply a fabulous home. Are you ready to make it yours? Buyer to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Brittany Andrus, Engel & Volkers Logan at 435-787-4499

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved.

85 N Center St, Hyrum, 84319

4 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Price Reduced: Was $359,000 Now $345,000Plus Carpet Allowance of $2,000. Don't Miss Out on this AMAZING Property.Wow! INCOME Property Optional Apt,. (Dual Residence ) Or Single Residence.New improvements on this CHARMING Single Residence Updates Include: Paint, Lighting, Flooring, Fixtures and doors. Home has been Painted on the Outside with Nice Upgrades.Large Spacious Yard and Mature

For open house information, contact PATTY BISHOP, BRYCE CANYON REAL ESTATE at 435-691-5559

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved.

