Check out these Harrisonburg homes on the market

1735 Marigold Cir, Rockingham, 22801 5 Beds 3 Baths | $585,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,796 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Custom built brick ranch with a full finished basement in the popular eastern Rockingham County Peak View-Montevideo-Spotswood school district. This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home was designed with the whole family in mind. As you walk in the front door from the covered front porch you are greeted by the open living room w/fireplace, open dining room and a kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops and mountain views. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the first floor with an additional 2 bedrooms with large closets, a full bath, a large open family room along with a second kitchen and an office all on the ground floor walk out level. Entering from the 2 car garage you have a mud room area and large pantry for that needed storage. The elevated rear deck has beautiful Massanutten Mountain views. Even the concrete driveway was built to allow for a family with extra parking needs and an easy turn around.

5 Field Ct, Bridgewater, 22812 3 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,594 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Welcome home to Bridgewater's newest subdivision! These modern-farmhouse style townhomes are sure to WOW you! Upon entry you are greeted by flowing LVT floors, and a convenient cubby storage system. Continue through the main level to the open-concept great room. The kitchen features shaker-style cabinets, a large island w/granite countertops and pantry. This floorplan features a single car garage. The upstairs master suite features a spacious master bath w/tiled shower, and huge walk-in closet. Upstairs features 2 additional bedrooms and full bath w/double vanity. The backyard features a private patio. All of this conveniently located w/easy access to i81, Route 11, and all that Bridgewater offers. Call for options today! Owner/Broker.

1364 Palomino Trl, Rockingham, 22801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $287,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Welcome to Phase 2 of The Townes at Congers Creek! These brand new, upscale townhomes are located off Boyers Road, just minutes from Sentara RMH Medical Center, in the Cub Run Elementary school district. These beautiful townhouses will feature a large living room with plenty of natural light, an eat-in kitchen with a large island, Shaker Style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a single car garage. Enjoy nine foot ceilings on the main level, a primary suite with walk-in closet, and an unfinished bonus room behind the garage that also includes a roughed in bathroom - perfect for a home office! Lot 13 is an interior townhouse with a single car garage and in ground bonus room. Don't miss Phase 1 community amenities including a pavilion with picnic tables, a grilling area and basketball hoop and a large playground planned for Phase 2. Contract on your new townhouse today and make selections for cabinets, countertops, flooring, paint colors and more!

38 Field Ct, Bridgewater, 22812 3 Beds 3 Baths | $287,400 | Single Family Attached | 1,594 Square Feet | Built in 2021

