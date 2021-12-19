Take a look at these homes on the market in State College

(State College, PA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in State College than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

127 Saffron Blvd, Centre Hall, 16828 3 Beds 2 Baths | $527,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,072 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction! - Modern Country Living with stylish custom designs and details. Ranch home has the farmhouse features like solid hardwood throughout first floor, tile flooring in full baths, stone fireplace with barn beam mantel, cathedral ceilings & more! Entertain in the luxury kitchen, which has solid wood cabinetry, full extension drawer boxes, 42" wall cabinets with glass stacked cabinets, quartz countertops, and 6' island. Also enjoy the custom cabinets, tile shower, and quartz countertops in the owner's bathroom suite. Need more time? Then build your own home in this growing development - The Horizon at Brush Valley! You'll get all the modern amenities standard - no upgrading needed. Also public water/sewer, natural gas heating, high-speed internet, sidewalks, and large homesites! Less than a mile from downtown Centre Hall and 20 mins from State College. Enjoy laid back living in the beautiful Penns Valley, and avoid the city hustle.

1141 W Aaron Drive, State College, 16803 3 Beds 3 Baths | $179,000 | Townhouse | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Purchase as investment or your own conveniently situated 3 bed, 2 bath townhome in Forest Edge. Located minutes from shopping and dinning found on North Atherton corridor but also close to PSU and downtown State College. Served by CATA bus as well. The first floor features a spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen as well as a half bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms with owners suite complete with private full bath. There is central HVAC system powered by efficient natural gas for heating and cooling, in unit laundry, newer roof and outdoor storage area and patio. Association fee includes: Grounds maintenance, snow removal, trash, and common area maintenance.

362 E. Irvin Avenue, State College, 16801 6 Beds 3 Baths | $555,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,530 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This home is truly a blank canvas with endless possibilities. It can be used as a single family with a mother-in-law suite, live in half and rent the other half, or rent both sides! Where else can you find a home with so many possible scenarios this close to downtown State College? Located just blocks from downtown this 4 bedroom house with an attached 2 bedroom apartment is a delight. Sitting on 0.40 acres with a fenced in back yard you can enjoy the large front and back deck or go out and about with multiple parks in under a mile from the house. Finish the basements for more living space or have an office without taking up a bedroom. Come see what all this home has to offer!

608 Fawn Valley Road, State College, 16803 3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,662 Square Feet | Built in 2021

UNDER CONSTRUCTION - PROJECTED SETTLEMENT NOV/DEC 2021. Beautiful Abbey floor plan , all one floor. The open layout makes everything feel accessible: the eat-in kitchen, large family room, all three bedrooms and both baths. The owner's suite has a large walk-in closet.

