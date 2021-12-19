ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Lebanon-curious? These homes are on the market

 2 days ago

(Lebanon, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lebanon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

12 Lee Drive, Stevens, 17578

4 Beds 3 Baths | $482,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,127 Square Feet | Built in None

A gorgeous, well-planned family home offering three roomy bedrooms and an owner's suite with a private bath, double bowl vanity, and spacious closet.. A flex space room and dining room flank the foyer upon entering this stately home. The large family room with optional gas fireplace flows comfortably into the sunlit breakfast area with sliding door access to the patio. The open kitchen has an optional center island for even more working space. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

Coach Drive, Stevens, 17578

3 Beds 2 Baths | $407,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,797 Square Feet | Built in None

The convenience of first-floor living fused with style and class.. The stately owners suite is privately tucked away featuring an expansive closet. Enhance your owners retreat with optional tray ceiling, soaking tub and separate tile shower. The eat-in kitchen features a pantry, abundant cabinet and counter space. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

1309 Crestview Dr, Denver, 17517

4 Beds 3 Baths | $423,700 | Single Family Residence | 2,244 Square Feet | Built in None

A welcoming, well-planned family home offering 4 bedrooms and a spacious owner's suite with a private bath, double bowl vanity, and oversized closet.. The 2-car garage includes a separate mudroom entry with optional built-in lockers. On the first floor, the great room is the perfect place to gather as a family, with an optional gas fireplace, and open views of the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar for convenient eat-in seating, and the adjoining dining room provides sliding glass door access to the back yard patio. The flex space room can serve a variety of purposes, such as a study or a formal living room. Convenient 2nd floor laundry area. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

11 Willow St, Lebanon, 17042

4 Beds 3 Baths | $479,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,649 Square Feet | Built in None

Two-story home with over 2,600 sq feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage.. Rec room on second floor can optionally be built as a 5th bedroom with closet. Flex space room on first floor provides various uses to suit your needs, and the open great room, dining room, and kitchen accentuate the spacious feel of the first floor. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

