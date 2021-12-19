Take a look at these homes on the Meridian market now

(Meridian, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Meridian than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2211 5Th St #205, Meridian, 39301 2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,223 Square Feet | Built in 2002

::::CITY CONDO:::: 2/2 Condo in the heart of Meridian, across from Mississippi State Campus. Gated entry, secured building, green courtyard, elevator access & private carports. Condo features include high ceilings throughout, exposed brick, plantation shutters, and walk-in-closets. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING AT IT'S BEST! WALK TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, AND MORE!!

For open house information, contact Jerome Kittrell, WINSTEAD REALTY at 601-483-4563

4530 Old Homestead Road, Meridian, 39301 4 Beds 3 Baths | $216,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,391 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Beautifully maintained 4/3 home in Northeast school district. This property also has a separate building with bath and a place for a kitchenette and a central heat and air system. Footage from main house is from Delta and does not include two sunrooms, one front at on at back. Room count does reflect those rooms. There are two central heat and air systems in the main house, a gas instant heat water heater and a second water heater, the equivalent of two master bedrooms, two family rooms, a kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, formal and informal dining rooms and more. There is a laundry room with lots of adjacent storage. House has a double garage. Fruit trees, storage buildings, a separate drive are also part of this property which has a large fenced yard. Lot size is approximate.

For open house information, contact Terry Winstead, WINSTEAD REALTY at 601-483-4563

3002 Grandview Avenue, Meridian, 39301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,914 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Spacious 3/2 home with pretty hardwood floors, a large den with fireplace, formal living and separate dining, a kitchen with eating area and a large inside utility room.

For open house information, contact Terry Winstead, WINSTEAD REALTY at 601-483-4563

2023 23Rd Street, Meridian, 39301 2 Beds 1 Bath | $24,000 | Single Family Residence | 852 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Great 2/1 investment opportunity in Poplar Springs School district. Home is in a quiet part of the neighborhood with only 2 neighbors, wooded area around the back of the house for nature lovers and the pecan trees in front make the best pecan pies you have ever tasted. Don't miss out on this great property, schedule your showings today!

For open house information, contact Malcolm Martin, WINSTEAD REALTY at 601-483-4563