Top homes for sale in Sanford

(Sanford, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sanford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

36 Stone Wood Lane, Sanford, 27332 4 Beds 2 Baths | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION at its finest! This 4 bedroom/2 full bath home has many upgrades, kitchen with upgraded granite countertops. Open floorplan greets you as you walk through the front door. Centrally located to Lillington, Ft. Bragg & Raleigh. Close to shopping & dining. Don't delay. Let this be your Home Sweet Home.

For open house information, contact Randy Yost, Ann Milton Realty at 910-814-1012

350 Beach End Road, Sanford, 27332 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful 3/2 open concept home to be built. Gated community with pool, lake and golf memberships available. Kitchen with island, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. LVP flooring throughout living area, owners bath will feature a tiled shower, vanity with quartz countertops, tankless water heater. Anticipated completion February 2022. *Photos are for illustration purposes.

For open house information, contact Maya Galletta, RE/MAX United at 919-469-4700

7811 Villanow Drive, Sanford, 27332 4 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,082 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Stately all-brick custom home on nearly 2 acres. Meticulously maintained home has oak hardwoods throughout 1st level, new carpet on second level except bonus. Updated kitchen with great flow for entertaining. Fabulous 1st level study and formal areas. Master bedroom with large ensuite features garden tub and sep shower, dbl vanities and walk-in closet. Bonus room is perfect rec room has mini-fridge and sink. Enjoy the mature landscaping and privacy along with community amenities and lake privileges.

For open house information, contact Martha Lucas, RE/MAX United at 919-469-4700

1057 Windrace Trail, Sanford, 27332 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,319 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Check out this tastefully remodeled home in highly sought after gated community - Carolina Trace. 3 beds/2baths, LR w/gas logs, dining area, kitchen w/desk area, solid surface counter tops and backsplash, laundry rm, Ikea custom cabinets w/drawer organizers, pantry, tile floors through out, front porch, side porch, 9x20 deck. 12x24 unheated - sunporch NOT included in sqft., updated light fixtures, paved drive, front brick patio, 2 linen closets, coat closet and more. All this house needs is YOU!

For open house information, contact Leslie Oldham, Smith Group Realty, LLC at 919-718-9027