House hunt Salisbury: See what’s on the market now

114 Porter Parkway, Fruitland, 21826 4 Beds 3 Baths | $342,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,804 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hanover, a contemporary 2,804 square feet two-story home, features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a flex room, a home office and a two-car garage. As you step into the distinct foyer you will appreciate the flex room with French doors that provides the perfect space for a home office or a private den. The flex room is versatile and could be used for a formal dining room or a playroom. The spacious kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinetry and counter space, an expansive walk-in pantry, a large island with room for seating and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen has an eat-in dining space that flows perfectly into the sizeable family room. The powder room is conveniently located on the first floor and a coat closet is located near the two-car garage. Upstairs, the owners suite boasts an ample bedroom, a generous walk-in closet and an oversized owners bathroom with a linen closet. The three additional large bedrooms and expansive open loft upstairs allow for everyone to have their own retreat. The second floor also features the laundry room, a roomy secondary bathroom with double vanity and a large hall linen closet. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

106 Justice Ave, Salisbury, 21804 3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1979

3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom rancher, with 1 car detached garage, large back yard and spacious kitchen and screened porch. This is a fannie mae homepath property.

935 Marquis Avenue, Salisbury, 21801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,401 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bristol, a 1,748 square foot open concept ranch home, offers two bedrooms and a flex room, two bathrooms, and 9 ceilings. A welcoming foyer leads you to the spacious guest bedroom with closet, the guest bathroom and a linen closet. The inviting flex room is a versatile space with glass French doors and an abundance of natural light. The homes well-designed kitchen features substantial cabinet space, a generous walk-in pantry, an oversized island and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the ample living room and dining room that leads to the quiet covered patio. The large owners suite is a retreat in the back of the home; its private bathroom has a substantial double bowl vanity, shower and linen closet and the impressive walk in closet is a must see! Tucked away, the cozy laundry room and coat closet are located just off the two-car garage. Available features for the Bristol are a third bedroom in lieu of the flex room, adding a gas fireplace, and screening in the covered porch. The upstairs option gives you a massive loft, additional bedroom, third full bathroom, storage closet and makes this home 2,401 square feet. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

422 Lena Ln, Fruitland, 21826 4 Beds 3 Baths | $338,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in None

The Galen, a 2,340 square foot two-story home, offers four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a flex room, 9 ceilings and a two-car garage. This well-designed home has inviting foyer that is open to the functional flex room that can be used as an office, playroom or formal dining space. The functional kitchen features space efficient cabinetry and countertop space, an oversized corner pantry, spacious island with additional room for seating and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining space and the sizeable great room. The first floor also offers a powder room, coat closet and storage area. As you make your way up the stairs that are nestled in the corner of the great room you will find a vast landing. The impressive owners suite boasts an expansive bedroom, a huge walk-in closet and a contemporary owners bathroom with a large shower. Three generously sized secondary bedrooms, a spacious hall bathroom with a double vanity, and the conveniently located laundry room complete the upstairs. The Galen includes the exclusive D.R. Horton Smart Home Package through Safe Haven that speaks to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular devices, giving you complete peace of mind living in your new home. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

