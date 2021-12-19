Top homes for sale in San Tan Valley

(San Tan Valley, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in San Tan Valley. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

852 W Coffee Tree Avenue, San Tan Valley, 85140 5 Beds 5 Baths | $669,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,143 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This beautiful Fulton Home in Ironwood Crossing is the one you're looking for! Great curb appeal, desert landscape, RV gate, 2-car garage w/extended driveway, & a front courtyard is just the beginning. Come inside this custom, one-of-a-kind 5 bed, 4.5 bath floorplan to discover a welcoming living-dining room, wood-look tile floor, & striking high ceilings. Unwind in the cozy family room seamlessly flowing to the kitchen with granite counters, maple cabinets, SS appliances, island w/a breakfast bar, & pendant lighting. Take your pick from THREE primary bedrooms all boasting private ensuite baths, & large walk-in closets. Entertain guests in the low maintenance backyard w/ covered patio. With a walk-in storage shed & extended RV gate, you can bring all your toys. Schedule your showing today!

40095 N Cassara Drive, San Tan Valley, 85140 4 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,591 Square Feet | Built in 2001

See The Virtual Tour! This Well Maintained Home Sparkles! Easy To Maintain Inside And Out! Spacious Kitchen With Room To Create Amazing Family Dinners! The Back Patio Is Perfect For Shady Summer Evenings! Open Space Family Room Looks Into The Kitchen. A Formal Living Room. The Master Suite Is At The Rear Of The Home For Added Privacy. Roomy Master Suite Walk-In Closet. Efficient Master Bath. Generously Sized Attached 2-Car Garage. 4 Ceiling Fans & UPGRADED Windows Help Keep The Cost Of Cooling This Home Low, Efficient GAS HEAT For Comfort & Economy! Low Maintenance Front & Back Yards. Neighborhood Parks, Nearby Restaurants, Shopping & Easy Access To Old Town Queen Creek! This Is A Great Community Where You Can Get To Know Your Neighbors And Your New Neighborhood. Make This Your First Stop!

7531 S 165Th Place, Queen Creek, 85142 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,210 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Elegant property with an attached casita sitting on over an acre lot with NO HOA! Fall in love with newly built beautiful custom home with a the circular drive for guests. RV gates on both sides! Inside, there's 12 ft ceilings with a formal dining room and an open concept kitchen equipped w/SS appliances, tons of white cabinets and a huge center island and large family room. Primary bedroom has private access to the backyard and an exquisite bathroom. The well thought out casita has a kitchenette, a living area, and a bedroom w/an ensuite, second bedroom and own entrance. RV concrete pad behind RV gate. Massive backyard features covered patio, a pool w/boulder waterfall, palm trees, and so much room for animals, shop, RV garage or toys etc whatever you'd like! Great location too! The city of Gilbert provides water service, street and trash/recycling services.

10154 E Theorem Drive, Mesa, 85212 5 Beds 3 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,284 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Amazing 5 bedroom single story home in Eastmark, an innovative community in a booming part of Mesa, AZ. This home features upgraded, staggered tile flooring in all common areas; a beautifully-designed kitchen with bright colors, pendant lights, backsplash, quartz counters, double stainless steel ovens, and the fridge is included! Everyone who walks through the front door will immediately fall in love because this is the floorplan that everyone in Eastmark refers to as ''the one with the awesome, long hallway.'' The vaulted ceilings make the great room and kitchen feel spacious and comfortable. The guest bathrooms have granite counters. Wait 'til you see the huge, custom shower in the master bathroom. The backyard is ready for your vision and design. Thank you for your interest!

