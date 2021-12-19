On the hunt for a home in Winchester? These houses are on the market

(Winchester, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Winchester. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

120 Lindy Way, Stephenson, 22656 3 Beds 2 Baths | $353,790 | Townhouse | 1,669 Square Feet | Built in None

The new Skyline townhome design perfectly combines all of the style, flexibility, and personality you could ever want in your dream home. The heart of the home is the main level where the kitchen, dining room and living room flow together in an open concept design. The upper level features an owner's suite, two secondary bedrooms, and a full bathroom. This level can be personalized to become dual owner's suites. The lower level can be whatever you want it to be, add a recreation room, add a bedroom - it's your home. Make it fit your life. Use our interactive digital platform to learn more: Kitchen Visualizer- Start planning your new kitchen.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Ellis Brookfield Residential-Frederick County

124 Lindy Way, Stephenson, 22656 3 Beds 2 Baths | $318,290 | Townhouse | 1,669 Square Feet | Built in None

The new Skyline townhome design perfectly combines all of the style, flexibility, and personality you could ever want in your dream home. The heart of the home is the main level where the kitchen, dining room and living room flow together in an open concept design. The upper level features an owner's suite, two secondary bedrooms, and a full bathroom. This level can be personalized to become dual owner's suites. The lower level can be whatever you want it to be, add a recreation room, add a bedroom - it's your home. Make it fit your life. Use our interactive digital platform to learn more: Kitchen Visualizer- Start planning your new kitchen.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Ellis Brookfield Residential-Frederick County

64 Eurasian Drive, Bunker Hill, 25413 3 Beds 3 Baths | $264,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,265 Square Feet | Built in None

- Attached 2-car garage.- Open concept kitchen with optional island opens to family room. - Owners suite with generous walk-in closet, vanity, and shower. - Upper level laundry.- Finished basement options available.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.

For open house information, contact Tom Keating Dan Ryan - Washington Region

16 Loblolly Drive, Bunker Hill, 25413 3 Beds 3 Baths | $204,990 | Townhouse | 1,253 Square Feet | Built in None

- Open concept kitchen with optional island opens to dining area and living room. - Optional features available include morning room and shed - Owners suite with a long closet, dual vanity, and shower. - Upper level laundry.- PLEASE NOTE NOT DEPICTED ON THE FLOOR PLANS:- Standard three bedrooms and two and a half baths. - Optional Alternate1st floorplan with open plan and 8-foot kitchen island.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.

For open house information, contact Amanda Thomas Dan Ryan - Washington Region