Top homes for sale in Casper

 2 days ago

(Casper, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Casper will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

214 S Lennox, Casper, 82601

3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1921

This Ranch Style Home has 2 bedrooms Up and 1 non conforming down, an updated bath on the main level, large living room, spacious kitchen with appliances, 2 additional rooms in the basement, hardwood floors, laminate flooring, newer vinyl windows, updated roof, Vinyl Siding and a 8400 sq ft Lot with Alley Access! Room to build a Garage! All of this for Under $200,000!! Hurry and Call or Text Jim to see this home 307-262-1095

1337 S Fenway, Casper, 82601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,781 Square Feet | Built in 1917

The One! Unique home has been newly renovated and ready for you to make it your own. Main Bath is a tiled masterpiece! Living room is enormous and ready for entertaining. Set on an established corner lot and priced to sell. Don't wait! Contact Rita Parker, 307-247-0963,  with No Place Like Home Real Estate, Inc to tour it today!

