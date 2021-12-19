House hunt Statesville: See what’s on the market now

(Statesville, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Statesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

161 Liberty Hill Road, Statesville, 28625 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Very pretty 22.19 acres with mountain views, creek, pasture, two barns/outbuildings and a Brick house with full basement; Has great potential, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors; House cannot be shown at this time. Roof needs to be replaced, all cosmetic upgrades are needed; Agents: you are welcome to take your clients to walk property. Property has creek, two barn type buildings, fencing, beautiful views of the mountains. A portion of property is leased for cattle until 4/1/2022. Agents may call listing agent for more information if needed. No lockbox.

357 Deerfield Estates Lane, Stony Point, 28678 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,859 Square Feet | Built in 2019

New construction home coming soon! Combining two lots to make it one big lot with over 1.5 acres at the end of a cul de sac. Home will have nine foot ceilings, glamour bath, drop zone, utility sink, formal dining room, upgraded appliances and much more!

1204 Fulton Drive, Statesville, 28677 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Very neat brick house, so convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants. Close to I-40 and I-77; New stainless steel refrigerator, new cooktop, roof 14 years, heat pump 2017, two storage building with new roofs and electricity. Wood flooring, laminate tile, vinyl. Extensive Crawl space work done in August 2017, replacement windows. Half bath recently redone. New boots on all vents on roof, new gutter guards, Laundry room recently painted.

143 Foy Lane, Statesville, 28625 3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction home! Cute and cozy home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in a small desired Northern Iredell County subdivision. Builder proves great quality construction, and uses quality finishes to make the house your home! This lot allows the for the home to sit up above the road and the back yard view is of a big beautiful crop field.

