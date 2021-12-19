Dover-curious? These homes are on the market

(Dover, DE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dover will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

165 Sedmont Cir, Smyrna, 19977 2 Beds 2 Baths | $376,990 | Townhouse | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in None

The Barlow, a 1,710 square foot open concept ranch home, offers two bedrooms and a flex room, two bathrooms and 9 ceilings. A welcoming foyer leads you to the spacious guest bedroom with a closet, the guest bathroom, a linen closet and the laundry room. As you continue down the hallway, the inviting flex room is a versatile space with glass French doors and an abundance of natural light. The homes well-designed kitchen features substantial cabinet space, granite countertops, a generous walk-in pantry, an oversize island and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the ample living room and dining room that leads to the private covered patio. The large owners suite is a retreat in the back of the home; its private bathroom has a substantial double bowl vanity, shower, linen closet and the impressive walk in closet is a must see! This home includes luxury vinyl plank flooring, an upgraded interior trim package, recessed lighting and a fully irrigated, sod lawn. The included D.R. Horton Smart-Home Package through Safe Haven will give you complete peace of mind living in your new home. Available features for the Barlow are a third bedroom in lieu of the flex room and screening in the covered porch. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

39 Radley Drive, Smyrna, 19977 3 Beds 2 Baths | $367,990 | Townhouse | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in None

The Amelia is a 1,776 square foot contemporary, open-concept ranch twin home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage. As you enter the home through the foyer enjoy the conveniently located coat closet. The two large guest bedrooms in the front of the home share a private full bathroom. Continuing down the hall, the open living room with a gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen allow for seamless entertaining. The well-appointed kitchen features an abundance of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and an oversize kitchen island perfect for bar-style eating. A large master suite situated at the back of the home for privacy, includes a walk-in closet and double vanity. Enjoy outdoor living space with a covered patio off of the dining room. The spacious laundry room offers a second coat closet and is located near the two car garage and kitchen. Luxurious features included in this home are an upgraded interior trim package, luxury vinyl plank flooring, recessed lighting, and a fully irrigated, sod lawn. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

74 Sand Dollar Lane, Frederica, 19946 4 Beds 3 Baths | $358,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,649 Square Feet | Built in None

In the Glendale, you will immediately feel at home as you enter the foyer and make your way into the spacious family room. This living space flows nicely into the eat-in kitchen which highlights a peninsula island overlooking the family room, so youll never miss a beat! Upstairs, the four bedrooms provide enough space for everyone, and the second-floor laundry room, complete with a washer and dryer simplifies an everyday chore!

134 Sedmont Cir, Smyrna, 19977 3 Beds 2 Baths | $371,490 | Townhouse | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in None

