ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Top homes for sale in Waterloo

Waterloo Dispatch
Waterloo Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Waterloo, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Waterloo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IiFHY_0dR5lKsc00

640 W 11 Th, Waterloo, 50701

2 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Heres your chance to build some equity. 2 bedroom home with some nice caricatural features. Formal dining space. Option for family room with kitchen set up; could be made into second unit. Detached two stall garage Needs roof, furnace and water heater for sure. potential foundation block work needed Offered As-is All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

For open house information, contact Robin Shrader, Century 21 Signature Real Estate - Cedar Falls at 319-239-1281

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20215461)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQxL8_0dR5lKsc00

607 Keystone, Waterloo, 50703

3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great location for this home, that needs work. Selling AS IS, subject to lender approval. Pursuant to the Offer being reviewed we may place the property in the upcoming auction. All bids should be submitted at www.Xome.com (void where prohibited). All auction properties are subject to a 5% buyer’s premium pursuant to the Event Agreement and Auction Terms & Conditions (minimums will apply). Please contact listing agent for details and commission paid on this property.

For open house information, contact Troy Olson, Oakridge Real Estate at 319-277-5005

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20214658)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKHRS_0dR5lKsc00

912 Broadway, Waterloo, 50703

2 Beds 1 Bath | $54,000 | Single Family Residence | 838 Square Feet | Built in 1913

9 homes for sale. Will only be sold as a package for $455,000. 921 Broadway, 218 Cottage, 220 Cottage, 630 Fowler, 1931 Franklin, 137 Polk, 1010 W 5th, 327 Webster, and 320 Western.

For open house information, contact Michael Taylor, Lockard Realty Company at 319-277-8000

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20205665)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02JVss_0dR5lKsc00

232 Ricker, Waterloo, 50703

2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | Single Family Residence | 882 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Located on a corner lot with a nice backyard, this is a great fixer-upper opportunity. The main floor has a living room, formal dining room, kitchen, and mud room. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and a full bath. Come see if this is the one you have been looking for.

For open house information, contact Luke Bartlett, Oakridge Real Estate at 319-277-5005

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20215528)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Waterloo, IA
Business
Waterloo, IA
Real Estate
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Water Heater#Oakridge Real Estate#Cottage#Polk#Western#Lockard Realty Company
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo, IA
141
Followers
331
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Waterloo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy