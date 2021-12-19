Top homes for sale in Waterloo

(Waterloo, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Waterloo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

640 W 11 Th, Waterloo, 50701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Heres your chance to build some equity. 2 bedroom home with some nice caricatural features. Formal dining space. Option for family room with kitchen set up; could be made into second unit. Detached two stall garage Needs roof, furnace and water heater for sure. potential foundation block work needed Offered As-is All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

607 Keystone, Waterloo, 50703 3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great location for this home, that needs work. Selling AS IS, subject to lender approval. Pursuant to the Offer being reviewed we may place the property in the upcoming auction. All bids should be submitted at www.Xome.com (void where prohibited). All auction properties are subject to a 5% buyer’s premium pursuant to the Event Agreement and Auction Terms & Conditions (minimums will apply). Please contact listing agent for details and commission paid on this property.

912 Broadway, Waterloo, 50703 2 Beds 1 Bath | $54,000 | Single Family Residence | 838 Square Feet | Built in 1913

9 homes for sale. Will only be sold as a package for $455,000. 921 Broadway, 218 Cottage, 220 Cottage, 630 Fowler, 1931 Franklin, 137 Polk, 1010 W 5th, 327 Webster, and 320 Western.

232 Ricker, Waterloo, 50703 2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | Single Family Residence | 882 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Located on a corner lot with a nice backyard, this is a great fixer-upper opportunity. The main floor has a living room, formal dining room, kitchen, and mud room. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and a full bath. Come see if this is the one you have been looking for.

