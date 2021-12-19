Take a look at these homes on the Johnstown market now

(Johnstown, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Johnstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1488 Ridge Road, Hooversville, 15936 3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,913 Square Feet | Built in 1992

COUNTRY SETTING WITHIN MINUTES OF EVERYTHING....enjoy the rustic setting of this 3 bedroom, 2 bath stone and wood-sided ranch situated on 1.03 acres in Conemaugh Township/Somerset County. This home has inviting foyer with closet; charming great room that features stone fireplace and vaulted ceiling; dining room with doors leading to the rear deck; a chef's dream kitchen with appliances; and main floor laundry with washer, dryer and laundry tub. Spacious master bedroom with adjoining bath; 3 additional bedrooms; and 3/4 bath. Beautiful wood accents and hardwood floors thru out much of the home. Large 2-car garage, covered rear deck with hot tub; oil furnace; and much more. Call today for all the details!

425 Chandler Avenue, Johnstown, 15906 2 Beds 1 Bath | $32,500 | Single Family Residence | 998 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Come see this quaint, well maintained, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2-story home in the West End. Perfect for the savvy investor or homeowner. The 1st floor features a large eat-in kitchen with wood cabinets. The living room and family room allow for spaces to gather to entertain or relax. The 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms with carpeting, fresh paint and closets. It also has a huge full bath with a beautiful vanity, 2 linen closets and a tub/shower combo. The spacious walk-up attic is perfect for all your storage needs. The lower level was just recently painted! The covered porch and rear deck add additional outdoor space to unwind after a tough day! A new metal roof was put on in 2016. TAXES UNDER $900. This one won't last!

102 Omega Drive, Johnstown, 15904 4 Beds 4 Baths | $629,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,815 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Stately 2 Story in the Heart Of Richland on Over 1 Acre! All Oak Floors and smooth plaster finish! Circular staircase in 14x14 Foyer leading to 13x14 Landing! Extra large rooms throughout! Super Master suite with Large full Master Bath.16x38 Concrete rear patio .Work shop in Basement 22x35,Private 1.28 Acre corner lot. 2 separate furnaces and A/c units. One for 2nd Floor and one for main floor and basement.Hardwood floors, Crown molding throughout entire home.This is a quality home! All Brick Construction! Hard to find!

448 Dorothy Ave, Johnstown, 15906 5 Beds 2 Baths | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,003 Square Feet | Built in None

Large single family dwelling with 5 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The covered front porch leads to a large entry and dining room. Laminate wood flooring throughout the first floor. Newer windows, exterior doors and high efficiency furnace. Master bedroom and bath on the first floor as well as the laundry for extra convenience. Upstairs is the half bath and 4 bedrooms. Two bedrooms are oversized and could be converted to 2 more bedrooms. Walk up attic is insulated. The basement has lots of cabinets for tools. Sewer Compliant.

