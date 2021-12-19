Take a look at these homes for sale in Goldsboro

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Goldsboro, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Goldsboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kgrr4_0dR5lI7A00

302 Stonebridge Drive, Pikeville, 27863

3 Beds 3 Baths | $334,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,769 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Call the Beth Hines Team 919-868-6316*Beautiful NEW Home in Great Location*The Marlo Plan Offers 3BR/2.5BA PLUS Bonus Rm, Approx 2769 Sq.Ft. on .40 Acre*Formal Dining Rm*Inviting Family Rm w/Gas Log FP*Granite Island Kitchen w/Tile Backsplash, Breakfast Bar & SS Appliances*1st Floor Lush Master Suite w/WIC, Dual Vanity, Soaking Tub & Sep Shower*Mud Room*Good Size Secondary BR's*Covered Porch*CBA Schools*Conv to Hwy 70, Goldsboro & SJAFB*If Using Builder Preferred 1% Towards CC up to $2500

For open house information, contact Beth Hines, Re/Max Southland Realty II at 919-773-0991

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2416768)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9uGc_0dR5lI7A00

355 Martin Livestock Road, Princeton, 27569

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,541 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Call The Beth Hines Team for more info @ 919-868-6316! Gorgeous RANCH plan with Split Bedroom Design~LARGE 2 Story Family Room with Corner Gas Log Fireplace~Sunny Kitchen with ISLAND & Tons of Counter Space~KING-SIZED Master Suite with Bay Window in Sitting Area~Lush Master Bath w/ Extra Lg his-n-hers Vanities +Soaking Tub and Walk-in Shower~Laundry Room & Pantry~Deck~ Situated on Nice Wooded Lot in Great Princeton School District!!! Convenient to Highway 70 for Easy Access to Raleigh or SJAFB!

For open house information, contact Beth Hines, Re/Max Southland Realty II at 919-773-0991

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2421225)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eJGjY_0dR5lI7A00

202 Eddie Dr, Goldsboro, 27530

4 Beds 3 Baths | $317,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,401 Square Feet | Built in 2021

THE LOCKHART IS A BEAUTIFUL NEW CONSTRUCTION THAT FEATURES, A LARGE FRONT PORCH, 2 STORY FOYER, FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. THE SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP, S/S APPLIANCE & ISLAND THAT OVERLOOK THE LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. THE LUXURY MASTER SUITE HAS WIC, A SITTING ROOM, DOUBLE VANITIES, SOAKING TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. THIS WONDERFUL NEW HOME IS SITUATED ON A LOVELY CUL-DE-SAC LOT IN ROSEWOOD AND IS CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND MINUTES TO SJAFB. BUILDER TO GIVE BUYERS A $2500 "USE AS YOU CHOOSE" CREDIT AND WHEN USING THE PREFERRED LENDER, THEY WILL GIVE $2500 CREDIT TOWARDS BUYERS CLOSING COSTS.

For open house information, contact Maria Gambella, COLDWELL BANKER ADVANTAGE at 919-778-7555

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Goldsboro. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSGNC-78345)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QGNx_0dR5lI7A00

102 Tower Lane, Goldsboro, 27530

3 Beds 2 Baths | $77,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Located in Wayne County in the Rosewood community on approximately 1 acre, this 3BR/2BA manufactured home features a greatroom with fireplace; large kitchen with breakfast bar & dining area; master bedroom with corner soaking tub; county water. With some TLC and a little elbow grease this home is perfect for the first time buyer or investor! Call today and schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Team Baker- Sherrod, Chesson Realty at 252-291-3600

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Wilson Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRNC-100278936)

