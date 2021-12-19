Check out these homes for sale in Rogers now

(Rogers, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Rogers. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

2321 Orchard St, Springdale, 72764 2 Beds 2 Baths | $845 | Apartment | 745 Square Feet | Built in 1991

These are especially nice, clean units. They have all appliances in each unit. Great location. Convenient to Springdale & Fayetteville. Picnic area.

518 Topaz St, Lowell, 72745 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,595 | Single Family Residence | 1,492 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Great home in Lowell. 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Split floor plan. Main living area has laminate wood flooring, carpet in bedrooms and tile in kitchen and baths. Living features 10 ft ceilings with crown molding and gas fire place. Kitchen has granite counters and pantry. Master bath features jetted tub with separate shower and double vanities. large fenced back yard with patio and 2 car garage.

2646 S Everest Ave, Rogers, 72758 2 Beds 3 Baths | $319,000 | Condominium | 2,766 Square Feet | Built in 2006

A must see end unit condo in a great location. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury condo is close to Pinnacle Hills Promenade as well as restaurants, shopping, entertainment and the trails. This condo offers a 2 car garage, 10 ft. ceilings, crown molding and plenty of windows. Large kitchen with ample counter space. Each of the two large bedrooms located upstairs have their own private bathrooms and spacious closets. Spacious landing on second level is planned to be converted into a third bedroom. Half bath located downstairs. Financing may have to be Cash or In-House loan due to percentage of owner occupied rule. Consult lender for potential owner occupancy requirements.

448 Madison 7248, Hindsville, 72738 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,804 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath country home on almost 2 acres in the very desirable location of Hindsville, AR. The home offers an open floor plan, with the kitchen featuring a farmhouse sink and the living room a large fireplace. There is also a formal dining room for entertaining and a patio outside to enjoy the country life! This property is located close to Arkansas Hwy 412, convenient for a commute to work in Fayetteville or Springdale, while living in a wonderful rural community.

