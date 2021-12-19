ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Check out these homes for sale in Rogers now

Rogers Voice
Rogers Voice
 2 days ago

(Rogers, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Rogers. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FiAiP_0dR5lGLi00

2321 Orchard St, Springdale, 72764

2 Beds 2 Baths | $845 | Apartment | 745 Square Feet | Built in 1991

These are especially nice, clean units. They have all appliances in each unit. Great location. Convenient to Springdale & Fayetteville. Picnic area.

For open house information, contact Paula Imes, Weichert REALTORS - The Griffin Company Springdale at 479-756-1003

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Arkansas Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAR-1070946)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1go1Dv_0dR5lGLi00

518 Topaz St, Lowell, 72745

4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,595 | Single Family Residence | 1,492 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Great home in Lowell. 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Split floor plan. Main living area has laminate wood flooring, carpet in bedrooms and tile in kitchen and baths. Living features 10 ft ceilings with crown molding and gas fire place. Kitchen has granite counters and pantry. Master bath features jetted tub with separate shower and double vanities. large fenced back yard with patio and 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Juanita Reeves, NWA Realty Group, LLC at 479-273-6900

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Arkansas Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAR-1205150)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GsRyD_0dR5lGLi00

2646 S Everest Ave, Rogers, 72758

2 Beds 3 Baths | $319,000 | Condominium | 2,766 Square Feet | Built in 2006

A must see end unit condo in a great location. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury condo is close to Pinnacle Hills Promenade as well as restaurants, shopping, entertainment and the trails. This condo offers a 2 car garage, 10 ft. ceilings, crown molding and plenty of windows. Large kitchen with ample counter space. Each of the two large bedrooms located upstairs have their own private bathrooms and spacious closets. Spacious landing on second level is planned to be converted into a third bedroom. Half bath located downstairs. Financing may have to be Cash or In-House loan due to percentage of owner occupied rule. Consult lender for potential owner occupancy requirements.

For open house information, contact Keith Dixon, Smith and Associates Real Estate Services at 479-225-6995

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Arkansas Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAR-1200810)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DmOy_0dR5lGLi00

448 Madison 7248, Hindsville, 72738

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,804 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath country home on almost 2 acres in the very desirable location of Hindsville, AR. The home offers an open floor plan, with the kitchen featuring a farmhouse sink and the living room a large fireplace. There is also a formal dining room for entertaining and a patio outside to enjoy the country life! This property is located close to Arkansas Hwy 412, convenient for a commute to work in Fayetteville or Springdale, while living in a wonderful rural community.

For open house information, contact Jerri Phillips, Scott Realty Group at 479-738-2136

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Arkansas Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAR-1201954)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Rogers, AR
Business
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Rogers, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Restaurants#Crown Molding#Ar#Springdale Fayetteville#Weichert Realtors#Nwa Realty Group#Llc
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Rogers Voice

Rogers Voice

Rogers, AR
97
Followers
301
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rogers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy