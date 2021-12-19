House hunt Rocky Mount: See what’s on the market now

(Rocky Mount, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Rocky Mount. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

333 Lothian, Rocky Mount, 27804 4 Beds 3 Baths | $338,390 | Single Family Residence | 2,433 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Aberdeen has an amazing open floorplan highlighted by a kitchen island made for large gatherings. This very spacious plan offers both breakfast and dining areas with a great sized living area featuring gas log fireplace. This two level home, 4-bedroom plan offers a large Primary Suite with large walk in closet. Second floor features loft, full bath and spacious bedroom. The kitchen boasts gorgeous stone gray cabinets and Mediterranean Light granite countertops. Relax on your covered patio! The house comes with a one-year builder's warranty and a ten-year structural warranty.The house comes with a one-year builder's warranty and a ten-year structural warranty. Your beautiful new home will have a smart home technology package which includes an alarm touchscreen panel, a Honeywell Z-Wave thermostat, a Kwikset Smartcode deadbolt and a Skybell Video doorbell both at the front door. One Amazon Echo 5 and one Amazon Echo Dot will be installed by our security company. Belmont Lake Preserve is a 1400-acre forested NC golf community located in historic and scenic Rocky Mount that was designed with you in mind. Whether enjoying a beautiful sunset over our stunning 80-acre lake, playing a round of golf on our 18-hole championship golf course, cooling off in the indoor or outdoor pool, or taking a brisk walk on Rocky Mount's breathtaking Tar River Trail, the next chapter of your story is waiting to be told at Belmont Lake Preserve. D.R. Horton.

105 Wilson Street, Elm City, 27822 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 875 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Located on a Prime half acre lot in the heart of Elm City, this property could be appealing to Investors of all kinds or a cozy home for any individual that includes additional wired building, multiple sheds for storage,etc. And again, What a Lot!!!

5422 Eason Court, Elm City, 27822 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,997 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Better Than Brand New! This Beautiful Custom Built Home in Minnie Acres situated on 1.22 Acres will not disappoint! Tons of Extras including Granite Counter Tops in the Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, Cultured Marble Bathroom Counter Tops, Heavy Crown Molding Throughout, Covered Back Porch & 12 x 16 Detached Storage Building. 2-Car Attached Garage & Large Unfinished Bonus Area Upstairs!

512 Golfers Lane, Nashville, 27856 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,600 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Updated brick ranch in Birchwood Subd.Large greatroom with big brick fireplace and wall of windows with view of the old greenway.Hardwood floors in Dining and kitchen area.Solid surface countertops with tile backsplash and stainless appliances.Plantation shutters on front windows.Three bedrooms with master in the rear.11' x 12' screened porch on rear with concrete floor. 16' x 24' detached garage.This property will be subject to Court order sale.

