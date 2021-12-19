Check out these homes for sale in Great Falls now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Great Falls, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Great Falls than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqDwC_0dR5lDhX00

125 Meadows Loop, Great Falls, 59404

3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Here's an opportunity to get a nearly new house for a great price if you're willing to do the repairs and clean up. This home has been vacant for nearly 5 years so you'll need to bring your gloves and cleaning supplies to bring it back to to it gorgeous self. Stunning vaulted ceiling and beautiful cabinets. 5 acres of big sky country. Don't miss out.

For open house information, contact Lori Wills, Century 21 Northwest Realty MT at 406-453-5565

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ns0wf_0dR5lDhX00

3005 6Th Street North East, Great Falls, 59404

4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This is a meticulously maintained Split Level home featuring Four Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms, One car garage, new windows and siding, two Skylights and 2 sheds, close to schools and shopping. Call Fabiola Hanser 406.403.4322 or your Real Estate professional.

For open house information, contact Fabiola Hanser, Century 21 Northwest Realty MT at 406-453-5565

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DM1Ol_0dR5lDhX00

2620 8Th Avenue North, Great Falls, 59401

2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 904 Square Feet | Built in 1948

She needs some work for sure, but for someone willing to paint, paint paint paint, this could be a wonderful home. The last occupant stayed 18 years. However it was a rental and due to deferred maintenance needs an new ambitious owner to bring it back to life. Owner is a licensed realtor and has fully depriciated the property. Bring in the buyers and bring it back to life. Due to the deferred maintenance, cash or conventional offers only please.

For open house information, contact Lori Wills, Century 21 Northwest Realty MT at 406-453-5565

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272S8D_0dR5lDhX00

2910 7Th Avenue North, Great Falls, 59401

2 Beds 1 Bath | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 764 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Awesome location! Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 car garage with a HUGE yard. Captivating interior that is ready to move in. New endless hot water heater, all new insulation, new plumbing, electrical & flooring throughout the home. Stainless steel appliances with gorgeous countertops and a custom made kitchen table that stays with the property. Warm & cozy, right off the attached & spacious 2 car garage. Beautiful kitchen with backsplash tile from countertop to ceiling. Private & charming backyard with room for RV parking & more. Professional Interior Design by Wrecked & Refined. Call Christian Stone at 406-781-5777, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Christian Stone, Keller Williams Northern Montana Realty at 406-770-3674

