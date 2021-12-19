Check out these homes for sale in Joplin now

(Joplin, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Joplin. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2615 E 9Th Street, Joplin, 64801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This home has character and charm, tucked away in the middle of town conveniently located within walking distance to many amenities and sits on over a 1/2 acre fenced. Inside you will find a heated sunroom, formal dining room, eat in kitchen with bar height stools, and a staircase to a huge unfinished attic space with many possibilities. This charming older home is ready for its next adventure!

For open house information, contact Venture Group Real Estate, Venture Group Real Estate at 417-621-1883

1824 Glenwood Drive, Joplin, 64801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,580 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Located in the Cattails Subdivision just North of town, this 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a grand stone fireplace and over 2,500 square feet of space, PERFECT for hosting events or a quiet evening snuggling by the fire. The owner's suite on the main floor features an on suite that checks all of the boxes for luxury and space with a walk-in closet and jetted tub for those who love a spa like experience. The second level features a large office with space for all of your books or crafting as well as a large room that could be used for extra living space. HVAC system is only 2 years old and storm shelter in garage is like new! This home is definitely beautiful and deserves a private tour. Give us a call today!

For open house information, contact Marlene Scotten, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY OF SWMO at 417-623-9900

2086 N Lebanon Loop, Joplin, 64801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Country home feels secluded but is only 15 min to Joplin or Carl Junction. Large bedrooms with a cozy eat-in kitchen. Large bathroom with walk in shower. Bonus room used as an office, utility room and 2 separate garages with newer openers. Garage 2 has a great work area for projects. Propane tank is owned. Attic fan and gas range.

For open house information, contact Dana J. Sisk, NextHome SoMo Life at 417-627-5540

2131 Texas Ave Avenue, Joplin, 64804 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,703 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Must see this beautiful 3 bedroom home on a corner lot! Home features a split bedroom layout with walk-in closets and tons of room. Relax with a book in your luxurious jetted tub or entertain guests in the spacious dining room that leads to a covered patio. Just minutes away from all the local amenities, you will want to call this one home!

For open house information, contact Brad Gillen, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY OF SWMO at 417-623-9900