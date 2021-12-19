Take a look at these homes on the Janesville market now

(Janesville, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Janesville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2355 Garden Dr, Janesville, 53546 4 Beds 3 Baths | $294,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,005 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom house has everything you need inside and out! New flooring, counters and sink in the kitchen (2021). New carpet in the spacious upstairs bedrooms, and updated tile in all the bathrooms. The updated patio doors take you outside to the two-level patio for relaxation by the updated pool and fenced in backyard. Water softener was replaced in 2019 and water heater in 2020. Roof and siding were replaced in 2018. It is ready for you to move in!

304 Dorow Ave, Edgerton, 53534 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Super 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home! Convenient Location with Easy Access to Hwy 51, 59 and I-90 While Being Just on the Edge of Edgerton!Large Corner Lot Has All the Room Needed to Build a Garage. Enjoy Outdoor Weather Playing, Gardening, or Just Soaking In the Fresh Air While Relaxing on the Brick Patio. Spacious Living Areas Include Sunlit Living Room, Formal Dining Room and 3 Main Floor Bedrooms. Lower Level Is Neat, Clean and Ready for Recreation or Storage!

3255 Guinness Dr, Janesville, 53546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,600 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Estimated completion February 2022. 1904 sq. ft. home has spacious great room area with fireplace open to kitchen w/granite counters, white cabinets and trim w/island for extra counter space, plus pantry. 2x6 construction with 10' ceilings and transom windows throughout, C/A, patio, walks, and a 3 car garage. Stainless steel appliance package with gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Nickel finish lighting and door knobs. Rough in for future bath in basement with egress window. Rough graded yard (no fine grade and seed). Pictures shown are of a similar model, finishes may be different. Depending on date of offer some finishes/upgrades may be selected by buyer.

1903 Myra Ave, Janesville, 53545 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,348 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Welcome Home! Fully remodeled 3-4 bedroom 2 bath home features a fabulous kitchen with a gorgeous butcher block island, quartz counters, new appliances and over looks your 2 tier deck in the semi wooded fenced in back yard. Open concept living-dining space, lower level features laundry, bonus room which could easily be 4th bedroom and bath. Garage access in Basement. See improvement list for all upgrades. A one year home warranty also included. A Must See Home! Call Today. Please Remove Shoes!

