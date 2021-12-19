Check out these homes on the Marysville market now

(Marysville, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marysville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7222 184Th Dr Se, Snohomish, 98290 3 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Victorian influenced cottage in the Snohomish Countryside. Located only Minutes from Monroe or downtown Snohomish. Home offers peaceful forest views from every window. Large covered porch with lovely ornate corbels. The wood-burning fireplace provides extra heat while adding a beautiful ambiance. Solid Oak floors throughout the home. 4.7 Acres of mature Forest. Finished basement would make great mother-in law or Primary Suite. Recently painted. 220v installed for garage, shop or Yurt.

6604 Wetmore Ave, Everett, 98203 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,078 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderful, 4 bed, 2-1/2 bath home with inviting 2-story entry. This spacious home is great for entertaining, with open concept living space and fireplace in the living room. Chat with your guests as they pull up a stool, while you prepare a meal to be enjoyed in the formal dining room or grill on the large back deck. Bedrooms are situated upstairs and the master suite hosts a 5-piece bath and walk-in closet. There is lot's of storage for you in this home with a pantry, laundry room and shed in the fully-fenced back yard. Great commute location, minutes from I-5.

6427 81St Dr Ne, Marysville, 98270 4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,818 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable community of Whiskey Ridge. Entertain your guests at your private lounge featuring custom full-size bar with sink and eating space. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, bay window, walk-in pantry, and dining area. Spacious living room with arched entry and cozy gas fireplace. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms, including master with vaulted ceilings, en-suite bath and double sinks. French doors lead to the fully fenced yard backing to protected greenbelt. Enjoy all four seasons as you relax under your covered patio complete with hot tub, & storage shed. 2-car garage with extra storage space, & RV/boat parking! Minutes to I-5 and Highway 9. No HOA. Welcome home!

1312 Kossuth Ave, Everett, 98203 3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Must See! This is a Mid-Century lovers dream house. Brick Tudor home with a large flat back yard with beautiful garden space and a large deck. The master has a 3/4 bathroom and is on the main level along with a formal dining room/living room, gas stove, and family room. Downstairs you will find a large rec room, bedroom and a utility room complete with a laundry shoot! Upstairs is a 3rd bedroom and bonus office space; so much character in this home! Close to the interurban trail, Boeing, bus lines and all amenities.

