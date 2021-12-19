Leesburg-curious? These homes are on the market

(Leesburg, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Leesburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

17952 Ridgewood Place, Round Hill, 20141 4 Beds 3 Baths | $799,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,453 Square Feet | Built in None

The Brighton design has been created with the modern family specifically in mind. If you're more about function than formality, you can for example, trade a formal dining room for a study. The main level is open and flowing, creating a connection between the kitchen, the grand room, and the optional sunroom. Add a fireplace to create a feeling of warmth and hospitality. Above, you'll find four large bedrooms, including the owner's suite. Your new sanctuary includes two walk-in closets and a bathroom suite that you can personalize to include a relaxing soaking tub. You'll want to add a finished recreation room and possibly a den on the lower level to complete the home, leaving more space for fun, entertainment and that priceless family time. Use our interactive digital platforms to learn more: Interactive Floorplan- Personalize this design with your favorite options.(Optimized for desktop viewing only) Kitchen Visualizer- Start planning your new kitchen.

35908 Platinum Drive, Round Hill, 20141 4 Beds 3 Baths | $753,990 | Single Family Residence | 3,230 Square Feet | Built in None

This spacious home features 4-7 bedrooms, 3 - 6.5 bathrooms and up to 4,548 square footage and offers an updated and modern design. The foyer welcomes you into the house with an adjacent living or dining room. Follow the hall as the home opens up to the light filled kitchen and grand room. Additionally, there is a standard library on the main level or make it a guest bedroom, perfect for friends and family. The primary suite is found on the upper level with a large entry, dual walk-in closets and ensuite. Additionally, the second level includes 3 secondary bedrooms, a full bath, and loft area. There are also option to add two additional full baths and a fifth bedroom. A convenient laundry room is also on the upper level. The lower level finishes out this extraordinary home with an optional recreation room, den and full bath. Use our interactive digital platforms to learn more: Interactive Floorplan- Personalize this design with your favorite options.(Optimized for desktop viewing only) Kitchen Visualizer- Start planning your new kitchen.

20711 Ashburn Road, Ashburn, 20147 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,244 Square Feet | Built in None

- Attached 2-car garage.- Open concept kitchen is located next to the dining area and family room. - Owners suite with an oversized walk-in closet, dual vanity, private water closet, and oversized seated shower. - Flex room can be used as an office, playroom, media room, etc.- Optional features available include a chefs kitchen, electric fireplace, loft, 5th bedroom and bath, wet bar, and deluxe owners bath.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Delivery dates are approximate and subject to change without notice. Images may be subject to copyright.

43864 Castaway Cay Terrace, Lansdowne, 20176 3 Beds 3 Baths | $659,990 | Townhouse | 2,330 Square Feet | Built in None

The Chappelle is one of the luxury villas offers at Cadence at Lansdowne. The main level features a kitchen open to the dining room and great room, with an option to extend your living space with an optional patio. In addition, the owners suite with a large walk-in closet is on the main level. The upper level features a loft and additional living spaces, and the option to add a dual owners suite.

