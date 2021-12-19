Take a look at these homes on the Saint Cloud market now

(Saint Cloud, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saint Cloud will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

16016 109Th Street Nw, South Haven, 55382 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great opportunity to own 150 feet of lakeshore with hard sand bottom on Lake Marie. Cabin has not been used in several years and will need a lot of work. Well is not connected and septic likely won't be compliant. Bring your ideas and get ready to enjoy life on the lake.

5645 Bradley Road, South Haven, 55382 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome to your lake home offering 267 feet of lakeshore on Lake Marie AND on over an acre of land! Home is south facing offering both sunrise & sunset birds eye views on a very private lot! Your HUGE deck overlooks your lot & walks you into your open-concept kitchen/living room! Kitchen offers a center island, skylight and tons of cabinet & counter space which is surrounded by 2 sliding doors providing easy access to your deck making entertaining a breeze! Main level offers 2 beds w/a full bath & a walk-through laundry room! Lower level offers 1 bed, a 3/4 bath & an extra room which can be used for an office/play room/workout room/etc. Additional storage space is located on the lower level w/your HUGE family room that walks out to your lake! Lake Marie is connected to Lake Louisa and is great for fishing & recreation! Home is located between 94 & 55 for easy commuting! On top of all this greatness, dock, pontoon & lift are included w/2 sheds! Brand new gutters & septic is compliant!

3209 4Th Street N, Saint Cloud, 56303 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 946 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Rambler style home that is centrally located to all St Cloud has to offer. Home has large fenced yard on a corner lot, 2 car detached garage, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on main level. Open design in living and kitchen area. Bath was remodeled a few years back. Property Sold AS IS

120 16Th Avenue N, Saint Cloud, 56303 4 Beds 3 Baths | $162,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,606 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Charm & character abound in this beautiful home! The main floor is highlighted by real wood floors, classic baseboard trim, built in dinning room buffet. Upstairs 3 bedrooms and bathroom featuring a claw foot bathtub. Main floor laundry and quaint front porch. Fenced in backyard with tasteful landscaping. The home will not disappoint!

