ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Take a look at these homes on the Saint Cloud market now

St Cloud Updates
St Cloud Updates
 2 days ago

(Saint Cloud, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saint Cloud will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdTEQ_0dR5l8N900

16016 109Th Street Nw, South Haven, 55382

2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great opportunity to own 150 feet of lakeshore with hard sand bottom on Lake Marie. Cabin has not been used in several years and will need a lot of work. Well is not connected and septic likely won't be compliant. Bring your ideas and get ready to enjoy life on the lake.

For open house information, contact Joel Friday, Keller Williams Classic Realty at 763-746-4900

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6133321)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YS30J_0dR5l8N900

5645 Bradley Road, South Haven, 55382

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome to your lake home offering 267 feet of lakeshore on Lake Marie AND on over an acre of land! Home is south facing offering both sunrise & sunset birds eye views on a very private lot! Your HUGE deck overlooks your lot & walks you into your open-concept kitchen/living room! Kitchen offers a center island, skylight and tons of cabinet & counter space which is surrounded by 2 sliding doors providing easy access to your deck making entertaining a breeze! Main level offers 2 beds w/a full bath & a walk-through laundry room! Lower level offers 1 bed, a 3/4 bath & an extra room which can be used for an office/play room/workout room/etc. Additional storage space is located on the lower level w/your HUGE family room that walks out to your lake! Lake Marie is connected to Lake Louisa and is great for fishing & recreation! Home is located between 94 & 55 for easy commuting! On top of all this greatness, dock, pontoon & lift are included w/2 sheds! Brand new gutters & septic is compliant!

For open house information, contact Ashley Trulson, RE/MAX Results at 763-591-6000

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6110329)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dOEV_0dR5l8N900

3209 4Th Street N, Saint Cloud, 56303

3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 946 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Rambler style home that is centrally located to all St Cloud has to offer. Home has large fenced yard on a corner lot, 2 car detached garage, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on main level. Open design in living and kitchen area. Bath was remodeled a few years back. Property Sold AS IS

For open house information, contact Gary Dagner, Oak Realty LLP at 320-274-5737

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6131691)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sr8WO_0dR5l8N900

120 16Th Avenue N, Saint Cloud, 56303

4 Beds 3 Baths | $162,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,606 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Charm & character abound in this beautiful home! The main floor is highlighted by real wood floors, classic baseboard trim, built in dinning room buffet. Upstairs 3 bedrooms and bathroom featuring a claw foot bathtub. Main floor laundry and quaint front porch. Fenced in backyard with tasteful landscaping. The home will not disappoint!

For open house information, contact Brendan Mooney, Your Next Place Real Estate at 612-360-7560

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6096210)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Saint Cloud, MN
Real Estate
Saint Cloud, MN
Business
City
Saint Cloud, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Laundry Room
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
St Cloud Updates

St Cloud Updates

St Cloud, MN
67
Followers
166
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With St Cloud Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy