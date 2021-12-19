Take a look at these homes for sale in St George

(St George, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in St George than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

511 N 2230 E, St George, 84790 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1994

The Cutest Little home with RV Parking, with a Great Back garden located in the perfect family friendly quiet neighborhood.This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits atop a small hill providing a nice feel as it sits above homes across the way. This home feels fresh and open in a very contemporary way. With its brighter colors, it provides the feeling of light and life to the entire home.

2687 Shale Circle, St George, 84790 4 Beds 5 Baths | $3,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,014 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Modern luxury at its finest. Located in Stone Cliff & built by Anderson Custom Homes, this property boasts stunning views of Pine Valley Mountain & the City below. Clean lines & light airy colors make this home a piece of art against the desert landscape. No amenities or details missed in design & functionality. This unique property sits on a prime corner lot to give privacy and comfort.

980 N Casitas Hill, Washington, 84780 4 Beds 5 Baths | $809,000 | Townhouse | 2,434 Square Feet | Built in 2016

ZONED NIGHTLY RENTAL. Here is your chance to own a fully furnished, 4 Bedroom nightly rental home in one of the most popular vacation neighborhoods in the St George area. Casitas at Sienna Hills allows you to enjoy the large heated pool and hot tub, great location and HOA. This home has 3 full bathrooms and 2- half baths. Buyer to verify all information

2922 S Magnolia Dr, St George, 84790 6 Beds 4 Baths | $899,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,798 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Features; Old world wall texture with 2 tone paint. Tiled floors & showers. Granite counters & undermount sinks throughout. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, knotty alder wood cabinets & tiled backsplash. Hardware & fixtures included. Synthetic stucco finish coat & stone accents. Full rain gutters, tiled roof. Fully landscaped with partial rear cinder block wall.

