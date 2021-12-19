ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Take a look at these homes for sale in St George

St George News Beat
St George News Beat
 2 days ago

(St George, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in St George than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=190gi0_0dR5l7UQ00

511 N 2230 E, St George, 84790

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1994

The Cutest Little home with RV Parking, with a Great Back garden located in the perfect family friendly quiet neighborhood.This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits atop a small hill providing a nice feel as it sits above homes across the way. This home feels fresh and open in a very contemporary way. With its brighter colors, it provides the feeling of light and life to the entire home.

For open house information, contact DAVID WILSON, RED ROCK REAL ESTATE at 435-275-2775

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-227911)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5hQq_0dR5l7UQ00

2687 Shale Circle, St George, 84790

4 Beds 5 Baths | $3,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,014 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Modern luxury at its finest. Located in Stone Cliff & built by Anderson Custom Homes, this property boasts stunning views of Pine Valley Mountain & the City below. Clean lines & light airy colors make this home a piece of art against the desert landscape. No amenities or details missed in design & functionality. This unique property sits on a prime corner lot to give privacy and comfort.

For open house information, contact MEGAN AHLEEN - ELEVATED PROP. GROUP, RED ROCK REAL ESTATE at 435-275-2775

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-226224)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6Buj_0dR5l7UQ00

980 N Casitas Hill, Washington, 84780

4 Beds 5 Baths | $809,000 | Townhouse | 2,434 Square Feet | Built in 2016

ZONED NIGHTLY RENTAL. Here is your chance to own a fully furnished, 4 Bedroom nightly rental home in one of the most popular vacation neighborhoods in the St George area. Casitas at Sienna Hills allows you to enjoy the large heated pool and hot tub, great location and HOA. This home has 3 full bathrooms and 2- half baths. Buyer to verify all information

For open house information, contact DARIN HOLMAN, IPRO REALTY NETWORK SG at 801--

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-228086)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zo7ey_0dR5l7UQ00

2922 S Magnolia Dr, St George, 84790

6 Beds 4 Baths | $899,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,798 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Features; Old world wall texture with 2 tone paint. Tiled floors & showers. Granite counters & undermount sinks throughout. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, knotty alder wood cabinets & tiled backsplash. Hardware & fixtures included. Synthetic stucco finish coat & stone accents. Full rain gutters, tiled roof. Fully landscaped with partial rear cinder block wall.

For open house information, contact SHAE R LEONARD, S & S REALTY SOLUTIONS LLC at 435-680-6107

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-225016)

See more property details

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

