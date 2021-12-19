On the hunt for a home in Huntington? These houses are on the market

(Huntington, WV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Huntington than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

141 Pasadena Road, Garner, 25729 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,187 Square Feet | Built in 2007

A “Must See” four bedrooms (optimal for an office) with generously sized closets. Expansive primary suite w/vaulted ceiling; bathroom with his/her vanities, garden tub, and shower. New paint & upgraded flooring on the main level. Enjoy the natural light in the Great room & breakfast area which backs up to a tree-lined buffered space ideal for privacy. Dining room is great for entertaining. Minutes from White Oak Shopping Center & easy access to downtown Raleigh & I-40. Many more features to experience!

For open house information, contact Shenee Jackson, Keller Williams Preferred Realty at 919-471-8000

71 Township Road 1467, South Point, 45680 3 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1980

1 story ranch home with large fenced in back yard! 3 bedroom 1 bath with nice size closets. Air conditioning unit is less than 3 years old! Attached 1 car garage.

For open house information, contact Toshia Graves, REALTY EXCHANGE COMMERCIAL / RESIDENTIAL BROKERAGE at 304-523-2225

3435 Norwood Road, Huntington, 25705 3 Beds 1 Bath | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 1931

6 Acres of land, ready to be developed, has a 1470 square foot brick house on it, and is located on a main road with high visibility. Just a few miles away from I-64, Marshall University, schools, and 2 hospitals.

For open house information, contact Patrick Lucas, CENTURY 21 Homes and Land at 304-736-6655

1736 Crestmont Drive, Huntington, 25701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1952

3 Bedroom 1 bath home in Southeast Hills! Newly remodeled. Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. Brand new bathroom with beautiful vanity. Backyard is fenced in and backs up to the woods so you have privacy. The previous owners were in the process of framing out a room in the basement.

For open house information, contact Christie Giompalo, REALTY EXCHANGE COMMERCIAL / RESIDENTIAL BROKERAGE at 304-523-2225