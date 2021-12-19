Check out these homes on the Rome market now

(Rome, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Rome. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

898 Harmony Road, Aragon, 30104 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,834 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Gated, beautiful estate on over 18 acres with beautiful pool, horse barn, guest cottage, and caretakers home! Everything you need to run this gorgeous mini-farm included. Main house-ONE LEVEL, all hardwood floors, 4br and 3 full baths. Stunning foyer, great room, den and kitchen, all have vaulted ceilings with beams. Main home has 3 fireplaces, 2 rocking chair porches, and large grilling deck off kitchen. Custom gunite pool with antique wrought-iron fencing. Guest cottage has 1 bedroom, 1 bath with full kitchen and washer dryer, vaulted ceilings and custom wood paneling throughout! Beautiful stable with self-watering heated stalls, automatic fly system, fans, 2 tack rooms, office, full bath and indoor horse-wash area, indoor riding area, riding arena, several cross-fenced areas with nice run-ins.

11 Clover Street Sw, Rome, 30161 2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 687 Square Feet | Built in 1941

INVESTOR SPECIAL 2/1 home with a long term tenant. Don't disturb the tenant. No showings without a contract. Cash Only. AS-IS

3538 Horseleg Creek Rd, Rome, 30165 4 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,720 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Private residence tucked away on over 40 stunning acres down Horseleg Creek Rd. The property itself is a blend of both woods, pasture, a creek and second home site stretching from Horseleg Creek Rd up and over to the Blacks Bluff Bypass. The 4 bedroom 2 bath home is perched on a hilltop and nestled in by trees. The home itself features a living and dining rooms with beautiful windows, wood beams, a eat-in-kitchen, a wood burning stove, large laundry room, two bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor. Upstairs two additional bedrooms share a full bath. Check out the drone to explore this beautiful property from the skies!

29 Club View Dr, Rome, 30161 3 Beds 4 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,166 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This home features two large Master Suites, on opposite sides of the house on the main level. Each master bath has a tub and a separate shower with walk in closet. There is a large family room with gas log fireplace. The huge kitchen has a large eat in area adjoining the great room. Cabinets are solid wood with corian counter tops.The entrance foyer separates a parlor/study and the formal dining room. Upstairs is a 3rd bedroom and bath with a huge bonus room for playing, exercising, arts and crafts or a 4th bedroom is needed. There is also walk in huge storage from the bonus room. Hardwood floors completely on main. There is an end to end porch, both in front and on back. The back porch is completely screened overlooking a beautiful pasture. The yard has been beautifully landscaped with lovely plants, shrubs, and flowers.

