On the hunt for a home in Yuba City? These houses are on the market

792 Chalice Creek Dr., Plumas Lake, 95961 3 Beds 2 Baths | $408,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,501 Square Feet | Built in None

This single story plan features approximately 1,501 sq. ft. of living space with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Boasting an open concept great room, a large kitchen island perfect for entertaining and a spacious walk in closet in bedroom 1, this plan has everything you need to live comfortably. Contact our team today to learn more.

2128 Greenhorn Creek Cir, Plumas Lake, 95961 4 Beds 2 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,039 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Gorgeous 4bd 2ba, 2039sqft home w/large .32 corner lot in a very desirable Plumas Lake community! Exceptional open floor plan w/lots of light throughout from the many updated lighting fixtures which adds to the beauty of this lovely home... Nice open formal dining area & great family room w/cozy gas fireplace open to the kitchen w/breakfast nook w/outside access to the nicely landscaped backyard. Open hallway leads to 3 of the bedrooms. Masterbed is on otherside for extra privacy. Kitchen boasts a large gas cook top w/hood, granite countertops & beautiful backsplash, pantry closet, island w/sink, dining bar, breakfast nook & built-in oven & microwave. Extra large master suite with large master bathroom with sunken jetted tub, separate walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Enjoy the nicely landscaped large backyard with covered patio over stained stamped concrete & Cal Spa Jacuzzi. Plenty of room for a dog run, Pool or Garden. RV possible. Close distance to Rio Del Oro elementary school.

1280 Railroad, Yuba City, 95991 3 Beds 2 Baths | $527,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Check out this stunning remodel of a spacious ranch-style home on a large lot in south Yuba City. Walk through the door and you will be greeted by all new flooring, new kitchen cabinets, appliances and countertops. Quartz counters are highlighted with a unique backsplash that is sure to impress. New light fixtures have been added throughout the home. The modern selections of paint and trim as well as beautiful tile floors and fixtures in the bathrooms check all the boxes. Double sinks in the hall bath and a stylish soaking tub will wow your guests. The tax records show 3 bedrooms and there is also a den and an office as well as an additional bathroom. Spend your weekends and evenings on the back deck overlooking the pool. There is RV access, additional storage sheds and a former spa house that can be used for whatever strikes your fancy. Don't overlook the separate entrance next to the garage that accesses a bedroom/office space with a full bathroom nearby. Check this one out in person because there is so much mor

214 Lonely Oak St, Yuba City, 95991 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,422 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Wonderful 3bd 2ba 2422sqft home, shows pride of ownership. South of town, easy access to Garden Hwy & 99 to commute to Sacramento area or to Chico. You will love it's Great open floorplan! Formal Living & Dining Room, Bonus room area; great for 4th bedroom or office. Large Family Room w/cozy fireplace & outside access. Kitchen has Breakfast area, dining bar, Plenty of oak cabinetry, w/ lots of storage & Pantry cabinet. Master bedroom has outside access, walk-in Closet & large bathroom w/ double sinks, soaking tub & walk-in shower. Overall nice size rooms. Double Sinks in both bathrooms, Large back & side yard; ready for whatever your mind desires, no neighbors on back of property. Nice Courtyard/patio in the front. Quiet street w/ low traffic, walking distance to the off-leash dog park, Shanghai Garden park & just minutes to Riverbend Elementary. Don't miss out on this great home!

