Conway, AR

Check out these homes on the Conway market now

Conway Daily
 2 days ago

(Conway, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Conway. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkzIu_0dR5l3xW00

945 Woodland Cove, Conway, 72034

2 Beds 2 Baths | $323,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,827 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Craftsman homes nestled in a subdivision for 55 and over in south Conway. As a part of Woodland Springs subdivision, these homeowners will enjoy access to the neighborhood pavilion and other amenities in the neighborhood. As its own neighborhood, homeowners will enjoy lawn care provided by the POA! One of the most compelling benefits is its central location, handy to events in any direction! Only 2 miles to the I-40 on-ramp, walking distance to morning coffee at Starbucks, UCA, or Tacos for Life!

For open house information, contact Chris Thornton, J. C. Thornton & Co., LLC at 501-513-0505

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5O9u_0dR5l3xW00

34 Wellswood, Greenbrier, 72058

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,846 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful spacious home on corner lot, with large vinyl fenced in back yard, 12x14 shop with porch and garage door… would make a great man cave or she-shed!! This home has an open floor plan and an inviting front and side porch perfect for a swing or rocking chairs. Each bedroom has a large closet with built-ins, the master bedroom has an additional sitting room that could be used as a sunroom, hobby-room, or office. This is DEFINITELY A MUST SEE!!

For open house information, contact Melissa Evans, RE/MAX Elite Conway Branch at 501-291-3841

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3N7W_0dR5l3xW00

2205 Desha Drive, Conway, 72034

4 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,294 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful 4BD 3BA home w/side entry garage & big backyard. This split floor plan features wood floors in the dining room, living room & foyer, All bedrooms have carpet. Tile in kitchen, bathroom, laundry rm & entry. Crown molding throughout. Fireplace, All new windows, Hot Water tank replaced 2014, HVAC replaced 2014, Entire inside repainted 2018, New shower doors in each bathroom, All T.V.'s convey. patio is 16x8 with covered Awning that rolls in & out. Sprinkler system, This home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Jamie Stratton, RE/MAX Elite Conway Branch at 501-291-3841

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zz18V_0dR5l3xW00

58 West Hills Road, Greenbrier, 72058

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,395 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Cozy 3 bedroom, open concept home in the country. This home offers a spacious living room and kitchen with beautiful wood look flooring. Enjoy entertaining on large back porch that overlooks fenced in backyard. NEW roof 2020! Minutes from Conway. See agent remarks.

For open house information, contact Lindsey Talbert, Engel & Volkers at 501-663-6000

Conway Daily

Conway, AR
