Check out these Pocatello homes on the market
(Pocatello, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pocatello. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
If you are looking for a move in ready home then you won't want to pass this one up. This 1998 Guerdon manufactured home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This home has 1188 square feet for you to spread out and enjoy. Lot space is $411.75 plus you pay water, sewer, and garbage. Call today for your virtual or private showing!
For open house information, contact Patricia Hernandez, NextHome Home Run Realty at 208-221-9816
Hard to find ONE LEVEL twin home in excellent condition. Granite upgrades in kitchen and bathrooms. Well cared for hardwood flooring in this very open kitchen to living room/great room. This is a highly desired open floorplan with large master including master bath with walk in shower including benches. Limited, yet landscaped yard to care for with open field as adjoining property behind this home offering great back yard privacy. This is centrally located and easy living being on 1 level with the floorplan having only 1 step in from the 2 car garage and into the home/mud room. Easy living and turn-key ready!
For open house information, contact Michael Wheelock, Premier Properties Real Estate Co. at 208-232-5025
Unpack your bags in time for Christmas! This ranch style with basement twin home is located near Idaho State University, Portneuf Medical, ON Semi-Conductor and has easy interstate access. Four bedroom, three bath, nice master suite, main floor laundry, large family room, and work out room which would make a great home office. Enjoy the mountain views and breath taking sunsets in the privacy of your newly fenced backyard. This home is such an easy keeper with maintenance free siding, decking, new paint, flooring and a brand new roof!
For open house information, contact JoAnn Bailey, Real Estate Services at 208-604-3049
Come and see this cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home with new sod and sprinkler system! This home features stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, vinyl plank flooring and carpet that is about 2 year old. 2 year old roof. Detached garage/shed and room to park vehicles. This home also comes with a security system! Home will be professionally cleaned and ready for its new owners!
For open house information, contact Marek Davis, eXp Realty LLC at 208-890-7776
