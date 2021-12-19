Check out these Pocatello homes on the market

(Pocatello, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pocatello. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1730 W Quinn Road #442, Pocatello, 83202 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Mobile Home | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1998

If you are looking for a move in ready home then you won't want to pass this one up. This 1998 Guerdon manufactured home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This home has 1188 square feet for you to spread out and enjoy. Lot space is $411.75 plus you pay water, sewer, and garbage. Call today for your virtual or private showing!

1257 Wright Road, Pocatello, 83202 3 Beds 2 Baths | $297,500 | 1,556 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Hard to find ONE LEVEL twin home in excellent condition. Granite upgrades in kitchen and bathrooms. Well cared for hardwood flooring in this very open kitchen to living room/great room. This is a highly desired open floorplan with large master including master bath with walk in shower including benches. Limited, yet landscaped yard to care for with open field as adjoining property behind this home offering great back yard privacy. This is centrally located and easy living being on 1 level with the floorplan having only 1 step in from the 2 car garage and into the home/mud room. Easy living and turn-key ready!

1518 Tyler Place, Pocatello, 83201 4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | 2,740 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Unpack your bags in time for Christmas! This ranch style with basement twin home is located near Idaho State University, Portneuf Medical, ON Semi-Conductor and has easy interstate access. Four bedroom, three bath, nice master suite, main floor laundry, large family room, and work out room which would make a great home office. Enjoy the mountain views and breath taking sunsets in the privacy of your newly fenced backyard. This home is such an easy keeper with maintenance free siding, decking, new paint, flooring and a brand new roof!

522 8Th Avenue, Pocatello, 83201 3 Beds 1 Bath | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,195 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Come and see this cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home with new sod and sprinkler system! This home features stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, vinyl plank flooring and carpet that is about 2 year old. 2 year old roof. Detached garage/shed and room to park vehicles. This home also comes with a security system! Home will be professionally cleaned and ready for its new owners!

