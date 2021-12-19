Top homes for sale in Jonesboro

(Jonesboro, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jonesboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

318 Alta, Bono, 72416 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Cute three bedroom, one and a half bath home located in Bono. This property would be great for the first time homebuyer or make great rental property. Fresh coat of paint inside. Chain link fence outside with two outbuildings for storage or a workspace.

3105 Gallaway Ct, Jonesboro, 72404 4 Beds 2 Baths | $343,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,336 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The gracious 4/5 bedroom, 2 bath home in Sarah's Crossing is in the Valley View School district subdivision! The exterior is covered with all brick and multiple windows surrounding the breakfast area allows plenty of natural light. The master bath features double sinks, soaker tub with tile surround, a custom tile shower with a glass shower door and an extra large closet. Additional features include crown molding, ceiling fans, prefinished wood shelving units in all closets, granite countertops in the kitch

311 Stella Drive, Bono, 72416 3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in None

NEW CONSTRUCTION! Great home with an open floor plan in new subdivision in Bono. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, plans include: island, solid surface countertops, laminate flooring, white cabinets, light walls & trim. Another wonderful home build by Danny Andrews Construction!

1406 1418 W Huntington Avenue, Jonesboro, 72401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 812 Square Feet | Built in None

Investment opportunity with 3 extra lots! Property is located in the Industrial Arts District of the Downtown Jonesboro Redevelopment District.

