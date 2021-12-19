Top homes for sale in Bismarck

(Bismarck, ND) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bismarck. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

120 Sw Lake Avenue, Bismarck, 58504 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Condominium | 1,034 Square Feet | Built in 1977

PRICE REDUCED.....Why pay RENT when you could be the new owner of this wonderful 1034 square foot 2 bed/1 bath unit located on the lower level. This condo has open floor plan with large living, dining and kitchen with tile flooring. Garden windows let in ample natural light and a bonus wood burning fireplace to keep you warm on those chilly winter days. In the kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances and convenient breakfast bar. Unit offers storage with large bedroom closets, hallway linen closets, dining room closet and linen closet in the full bathroom. Across the hall you will find shared laundry where you have your own storage cabinet. This condo comes with a single attached garage with a BONUS loft area for storage. Condo fees are $150.00 a month Call today for your private showing and take a minute to ''See the Possibilities''

3739 Princeton Avenue West, Bismarck, 58504 5 Beds 4 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Looking for an investment property or a unique family living option? This duplex is a greatopportunity. 3739 is 1920 sq ft and offers a one stall garage, updated three bedroom, and 2bathrooms. There is a large natural daylight kitchen, dining area, and living room. Thebasement has a grand family room and large laundry utility room with fantastic sunlight fromthe windows. The 3737 side is 1764 Sq ft and offers a one stall garage, two bedrooms, andtwo bathrooms. There is a large daylight kitchen, dining area, living room, with a grandbasement family room and laundry utility room, also with abundant natural light from largewindows. This duplex is on a half acre mature and relatively private lot. In back yard is a 1064sq ft detached garage/shop that is insulated and heated. The home and garage/shop haveupdated steel siding, a newer roof, and newer windows. The property has a well and asprinkler system is in place that just needs to be final attached to the well, that will service themain areas of the lawn. The perimeter of the home is ready to be attached to rural water toavoid rust color on the siding. Currently 3739 pays all the water on the property but that canbe changed and 3737 can purchase its own water meter at any point in time. 3739 pays theheat to the garage/shop area. Gas and electrical are separate to each unit. This has alwaysbeen owner occupied with family living in the extra unit. There are no financial documents toprovide an investor.

1029 33Rd Street, Bismarck, 58501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Condominium | 1,492 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Move in ready, 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo, with a double garage. Walk in and take a few steps down to the open living room, dining room and kitchen, with a center island. This condo has new carpet throughout. Enjoy the large Master bedroom and master 3/4 bath. The 2 other bedrooms are a nice size, along with the full bath. The large double garage is heated. Call a Realtor today to see what could be your Next Home.

