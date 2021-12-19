Check out these Anderson homes on the market

(Anderson, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Anderson. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

407 N Park Avenue, Alexandria, 46001 3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1950

**** WE HAVE AN ACCEPTED OFFER, BUT WE ARE TAKING BACK UP OFFERS**** Welcome Home! Check out this Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home, on almost 1/2 acre in Alexandria. Home features many updates including bathroom, carpet, electrical and new furnace and central air unit, all in 2021. Outside there's a large deck overseeing yard, which backs up to a common area, so the yard seems bigger than 1/2 acre and provides lots of privacy and is perfect for all of your back yard barbeques. You won't want to miss this one.. it's a must see!!

For open house information, contact Zelda Mayers, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc at 260-399-1177

16781 Cedar Creek Lane, Noblesville, 46060 4 Beds 4 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,795 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful 4 BR, 3.5 baths in desirable Highlands at Stony Creek. Home has a large main area with a formal dining room and a office that could be used as a formal living room. Basement has been finished with a recreation room and a home theater room. There is a full bathroom in the basement that just needs the shower hooked up to water lines. In the basement, there is a large unfinished room for all your storage needs. A very large two car garage with a ton of storage area. A large deck off the back of the house to enjoy the sunset in the evening.

For open house information, contact Norris Teeters Jr., RE/MAX Performance at 765-623-2441

107 Magnolia Drive, Anderson, 46012 3 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1966

LARGER LOT, HARDWOODS, MATURE TREES. ROOM SIZES ARE APPROXIMATE. PROPERTY BEING SOLD IN 'AS IS' CONDITION. PLEASE PROVIDE PROOF OF FUNDS OR PREAPPROVAL LETTER STATING AMOUNT THAT BUYER IS QUALIFIED FOR WITH ALL OFFERS. ANDERSON ADDRESS, FRANKTON SCHOOLS, 3 BR, 1BA, 1.5 ATTACHED GARAGE CONVERTED TO A BONUS ROOM.

For open house information, contact Chiquita Watkins, Keller Williams Indy Metro NE at 317-564-7100

1547 Maplewood Lane, Pendleton, 46064 4 Beds 4 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,226 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Gorgeous one owner home located in popular Huntzinger Farms in Pendleton. This huge move in ready two story has an awesome open mail level floor plan. The great room is open to the kitchen and dining room and has a wood burning fireplace. The large kitchen has a center island with bar seating, walk in pantry and all the appliances are included. A nice office is located just off the foyer or could be the 5th bedroom with walk in closet. The master suite gets plenty of sunshine and includes a large walk in closet and double sink vanity. Upstairs, a cozy loft adds great living space and three sizable bedrooms have lots of closet space and the fourth bedroom has a full bath to make a second suite. You will love the oversized garage for storage.

For open house information, contact Julie Schnepp, RE/MAX Legacy at 317-900-4211