Take a look at these homes for sale in Victoria

Victoria Times
Victoria Times
 2 days ago

(Victoria, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Victoria will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

105 Wade Drive, Victoria, 77904

3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,201 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Vacant and ready for move in. Three bedroom two and one half baths with two car garage. Freshly painted inside, new carpet and bathroom flooring. Open concept with custom cabinets, upgraded appliances and island bar. Floor to ceiling windows in living area. Large master suite with separate shower, jetted tub and walk-in closets. Indoor utility room with sink.

For open house information, contact Quinn Gleinser, Coldwell Banker - Ron Brown Co at 361-575-1446

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-452724)

2255 Raab Road, Victoria, 77904

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Peaceful, country living just outside the city limits. Take in this immaculately kept one acre property....inside and out! Plenty of outdoor storage with two outbuildings for tools and equipment and a two car carport. Enjoy the beautiful sunrise and sunset on one of the two covered porches. A large covered patio space makes it perfect for outdoor entertaining. Walk in to this beautiful space with two dining areas, a large kitchen, and a spacious living area all open to each other. Nice sized, split planned bedrooms with a hall bath and beautiful en suite. New HVAC and new septic in 2019. Also, updated kitchen, new paint inside and out, and newer flooring throughout. This is a home that will impress!

For open house information, contact The Town & Country Team, RE/MAX Land & Homes at 361-573-0444

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-452663)

1003 Fillmore Avenue, Victoria, 77901

3 Beds 2 Baths | $128,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1954

THREE BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHROOMS, STARTER HOME IN MOVE-IN CONDITION, NICELY PAINTED WITH CENTRAL AC & HEATING (NATURAL GAS). COVERED FRONT PORCH TO WELCOME YOUR GUEST INTO THE CARPETED LIVING ROOM. DINING ROOM IS FOR THOSE SPECIAL BIRTHDAYS OR DINNERS. COUNTRY KITCHEN GIVES YOU CABINET & COUNTER SPACE FOR MEAL PREPARATION & YOUR HELPERS TOO. CHECK THE SIZE OF THE UTILITY ROOM, BET YOUR FREEZER WILL FIT. THE TWO FULL BATH HAVE BEEN UPDATED AND WELL PLACED. AFTER ALL THIS YOU STILL HAVE AN OFFICE/HOBBY ROOM TOO. GOT SOME "LITTLE" PEOPLE COMING OVER?? WEATHER PERMITTING YOU HAVE A LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD FOR RUNNING ROOM OR JUST RUNNING THROUGH THE SPRINKLER. AND YOU DO NOT HAVE TO USE YOUR BEDROOM CLOSETS TO STORE "STUFF" WHEN YOU HAVE APPROX. 336 SF STORAGE/UTILITY FRAME BUILDING IN THE BACKYARD!

For open house information, contact Fred Sanchez, Coldwell Banker - Ron Brown Co at 361-575-1446

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-459110)

101 Stone Gate Drive, Victoria, 77904

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,499 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Corner lot located in the Highland Hills. 3 bed / 2 bath, two dinings, open living room, with high ceilings. Inside and outside AC units are 3 years old. Brand new water heater, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Lifetime warranty on the foundation. The backyard has a fenced-off area for dogs and dog houses. Per the owner's request, dog houses and fencing will be removed, and the yard leveled with new sod. Covered back porch with swing and large deck.

For open house information, contact Brittnay Cantu, EXP Realty LLC at 703-338-1515

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-457365)

