House hunt Dothan: See what’s on the market now

(Dothan, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dothan. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

200 Englewood Av, Dothan, 36303 4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,105 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Beautiful corner lot in prime Garden District location, freshly painted inside and out. New large deck and privacy fence. Wonderful huge master suite w/lg walk-in closet. 2AC units approx 1-2 yrs old. Roof is 1-2 yrs old. Great floor plan. Beautiful hardwood in living/dining, fireplace in living room, lg eat-in breakfast with great outdoors entertaining area off kitchen. Move in ready. Don't miss this great home! Fireplace is capped off at top.

For open house information, contact Dianne Galos, Coldwell Banker/Alfred Saliba at 334-793-6600

2004 Apricot, Dothan, 36303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,934 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1968

You can feel the presence of love as you enter this home, and now it is ready for a new owner! Very nice all brick home on large corner lot. Plenty of space found here. Featuring 2 living areas. 1 living room with wood floors at front entry and the 2nd is a sunken den w/fireplace located off kitchen. New stove, an "eat at" bar and dining area as well as sliding glass doors that lead to back covered deck, great for cook outs! Fenced. Side entry awning. Termite coverage w Terminix in place.

For open house information, contact Kelly Ford, eXp Realty LLC Southern Branch at 888-923-5547

242 Branton Rd, Dothan, 36301 4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great country home in Rehobeth School District. Interior recently repainted. Updates a couple of years ago include laminate flooring in living area. 25x65 all metal shop building. If buyer doesn't want/need shop, seller will survey it out and reduce from listing price.

For open house information, contact Mary Masterson, Empire Real Estate Inc at 334-699-8222

1204 Bradley Rd, Dothan, 36301 2 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1958

2 BR/1 BA. $500/month rent Tenant has been there for 8 years. Just renewed 12 month lease.

For open house information, contact Gary Saliba, Coldwell Banker/Alfred Saliba at 334-793-6600