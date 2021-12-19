ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

House hunt Dothan: See what’s on the market now

Dothan Journal
Dothan Journal
 2 days ago

(Dothan, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dothan. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ZUW8_0dR5kx7400

200 Englewood Av, Dothan, 36303

4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,105 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Beautiful corner lot in prime Garden District location, freshly painted inside and out. New large deck and privacy fence. Wonderful huge master suite w/lg walk-in closet. 2AC units approx 1-2 yrs old. Roof is 1-2 yrs old. Great floor plan. Beautiful hardwood in living/dining, fireplace in living room, lg eat-in breakfast with great outdoors entertaining area off kitchen. Move in ready. Don't miss this great home! Fireplace is capped off at top.

For open house information, contact Dianne Galos, Coldwell Banker/Alfred Saliba at 334-793-6600

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-184716)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32EZji_0dR5kx7400

2004 Apricot, Dothan, 36303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,934 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1968

You can feel the presence of love as you enter this home, and now it is ready for a new owner! Very nice all brick home on large corner lot. Plenty of space found here. Featuring 2 living areas. 1 living room with wood floors at front entry and the 2nd is a sunken den w/fireplace located off kitchen. New stove, an "eat at" bar and dining area as well as sliding glass doors that lead to back covered deck, great for cook outs! Fenced. Side entry awning. Termite coverage w Terminix in place.

For open house information, contact Kelly Ford, eXp Realty LLC Southern Branch at 888-923-5547

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-183808)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcvmY_0dR5kx7400

242 Branton Rd, Dothan, 36301

4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great country home in Rehobeth School District. Interior recently repainted. Updates a couple of years ago include laminate flooring in living area. 25x65 all metal shop building. If buyer doesn't want/need shop, seller will survey it out and reduce from listing price.

For open house information, contact Mary Masterson, Empire Real Estate Inc at 334-699-8222

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-184891)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPdll_0dR5kx7400

1204 Bradley Rd, Dothan, 36301

2 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1958

2 BR/1 BA. $500/month rent Tenant has been there for 8 years. Just renewed 12 month lease.

For open house information, contact Gary Saliba, Coldwell Banker/Alfred Saliba at 334-793-6600

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-183210)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Dothan, AL
Business
Dothan, AL
Real Estate
Local
Alabama Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Coldwell Banker#Den W Fireplace#Terminix#Exp Realty Llc Southern#Interior#Empire Real Estate Inc
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Dothan Journal

Dothan Journal

Dothan, AL
206
Followers
333
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dothan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy