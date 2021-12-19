Take a look at these homes on the Oshkosh market now

(Oshkosh, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oshkosh will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2634 Cavalry Lane, Neenah, 54956 3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,652 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand New Construction located in Neenah. Split bedroom ranch with 1650+/- square feet. Open concept floor plan is sure to please. Living room with coffered ceiling and gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinetry, pantry and granite countertops. Eat-in dining area with patio doors to the backyard. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, walk-in closet, 2 sinks in bathroom and walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Back entrance offers a drop station and main floor laundry. Attached 3 car garage and much more. Photos of similar home.

1902 Georgia Street, Oshkosh, 54902 3 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Come and see this great 3 bedroom ranch home in a wonderful south Oshkosh location. A few perks of this home include a fenced in yard, included appliances, and easy access to shopping, EAA, Hwy 41 and schools. Showings to start 12/20/2021.

1607 Gershwin Lane, Neenah, 54956 4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,287 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Located on a .70+/-acre cul-de-sac lot! Gorgeous living room has a gas fireplace, tray ceilings and wood floors. Updated kitchen features granite countertop, gas cook top, built-in oven and refrigerator. Breakfast area offers a 2-story wall of windows & a patio door leading you out to the brick patio and fenced in area! Master bedroom features walk in closet, master bath with a jetted tub and walk in tile shower. Desirable office is just off the foyer area. The half bath and laundry room complete the main floor. Upstairs offers a loft area with 3 additional bedroom and the main bath.

108 Fulton Avenue, Oshkosh, 54901 4 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,342 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Charming 4-bedroom character home with many new updates including new flooring, toilets, sinks, bathtub, cabinetry, carpeting, windows, refurbished furnace, and new front porch. Close to downtown shopping and parks.

