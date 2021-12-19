Take a look at these homes on the Oshkosh market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Oshkosh, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oshkosh will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2634 Cavalry Lane, Neenah, 54956

3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,652 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand New Construction located in Neenah. Split bedroom ranch with 1650+/- square feet. Open concept floor plan is sure to please. Living room with coffered ceiling and gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinetry, pantry and granite countertops. Eat-in dining area with patio doors to the backyard. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, walk-in closet, 2 sinks in bathroom and walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Back entrance offers a drop station and main floor laundry. Attached 3 car garage and much more. Photos of similar home.

For open house information, contact Tiffany Holtz, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

1902 Georgia Street, Oshkosh, 54902

3 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Come and see this great 3 bedroom ranch home in a wonderful south Oshkosh location. A few perks of this home include a fenced in yard, included appliances, and easy access to shopping, EAA, Hwy 41 and schools. Showings to start 12/20/2021.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Amestoy, Keller Williams Fox Cities at 920-903-9031

1607 Gershwin Lane, Neenah, 54956

4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,287 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Located on a .70+/-acre cul-de-sac lot! Gorgeous living room has a gas fireplace, tray ceilings and wood floors. Updated kitchen features granite countertop, gas cook top, built-in oven and refrigerator. Breakfast area offers a 2-story wall of windows & a patio door leading you out to the brick patio and fenced in area! Master bedroom features walk in closet, master bath with a jetted tub and walk in tile shower. Desirable office is just off the foyer area. The half bath and laundry room complete the main floor. Upstairs offers a loft area with 3 additional bedroom and the main bath.

For open house information, contact Tiffany Holtz, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

108 Fulton Avenue, Oshkosh, 54901

4 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,342 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Charming 4-bedroom character home with many new updates including new flooring, toilets, sinks, bathtub, cabinetry, carpeting, windows, refurbished furnace, and new front porch. Close to downtown shopping and parks.

For open house information, contact Michelle Maiman, Haven Real Estate Co at 920-574-2637

